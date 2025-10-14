Over 3,000 homes still submerged as Typhoon Matmo’s aftermath unfolds

HÀ NỘI — More than 3,000 houses remain underwater in northern provinces following severe flooding brought by Typhoon Matmo (Storm No 11).

Matmo has caused estimated damages of over VNĐ8.72 trillion (US$331 million), according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

As of 7am on Tuesday, 3,188 houses were still inundated - mainly in Bắc Ninh, Hà Nội and Phú Thọ. Bắc Ninh reported 1,587 homes under water, Hà Nội 1,503 and Phú Thọ 98.

Officials said the situation has improved compared with the previous day, with flooding receding in 8,486 homes in Bắc Ninh and 658 in Hà Nội.

Widespread damage was also reported to the dyke system, with 83 incidents recorded - 66 in Bắc Ninh, nine in Hà Nội and eight in Thái Nguyên.

Typhoon Matmo also caused major disruptions to power and telecommunications services. Nearly 551,000 households across Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn provinces lost electricity, though power has since been restored to over 525,000.

Around 25,500 customers remain without supply, including 17,254 in Bắc Ninh, 4,491 in Lạng Sơn, 2,552 in Thái Nguyên and 1,197 in Cao Bằng. Thái Nguyên also reported a loss of connection in its data transmission network linking provincial and communal offices.

Preliminary estimates show Thái Nguyên suffered the greatest economic loss at around VNĐ4 trillion, followed by Cao Bằng with VNĐ2 trillion, Bắc Ninh with VNĐ1.67 trillion and Lạng Sơn with VNĐ1.05 trillion. Local authorities are continuing to assess the damage and support recovery efforts.

From 7pm on Monday to 7am on Tuesday, the northeastern region experienced persistent rainfall ranging between 20mm and 40mm. Exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded in some areas, including Phình Hồ (Quảng Ninh) with 123mm, and several stations in Hưng Yên such as Thái Thụy (169mm), Kiến Xương (159mm) and Thái Ninh (157mm).

Water levels in northern rivers, however, have continued to fall. As of this morning, only three monitoring stations on the Cầu and Thương rivers were still above level-1 flood warning.

At 7am on Tuesday, the water level on the Cầu River at Đáp Cầu stood at 4.35m, slightly below level-1 warning and down 0.75m from the previous day.

On the Thương River at Phủ Lạng Thương, it was 5.09m, 0.21m below level-2 warning, also down 0.75m.

Meanwhile, at Cầu Sơn, the level was 14.27m - 0.27m above the level-1 warning mark. — VNS