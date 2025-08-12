Việt Nam, RoK chart new course for sci-tech collaboration at Seoul dialogue

SEOUL — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called for a deepened partnership with the Republic of Korea (RoK) to drive innovation, digital transformation, and scientific advancement during a dialogue in Seoul on Tuesday, as part of his ongoing state visit to the RoK.

The event was co-hosted by Việt Nam's Ministry and Science and Technology and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy and the RoK's Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technologies, marking the first of its kind to establish a strategic cooperation framework centred on three key growth drivers -science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In his speech, General Secretary Lâm cited the RoK’s “Miracle on the Han River” as proof of the transformative power of technology-driven growth, urging both nations to make it a strategic pillar of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said Việt Nam has adopted a national strategy prioritising sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers to boost competitiveness and become a high-income and developed nation. The country is focusing on policy reform, talent training, financial investment and international cooperation to advance these fields.

Việt Nam is building a quality workforce, especially in emerging sectors like AI, and encouraging overseas Vietnamese scientists to contribute to national development. Partnerships with nations like the RoK, he said, are vital to accessing cutting-edge technologies, learning from global best practices and finding “shortcuts” to catch up with global progress.

The Party chief underscored Việt Nam’s commitment to substantial research and development funding, fostering links among academia, research institutes, businesses and State to bring innovations into production and trade.

Shifting cooperation from manufacturing outsourcing toward technology transfer, research and development (R&D) is essential, he said, urging both countries to leverage their respective strengths for mutual benefit.

He reaffirmed that sci-tech cooperation will be a key pillar to elevate bilateral relations, expressing confidence the Việt Nam–RoK comprehensive strategic partnership would deliver inclusive and sustainable gains for both nations.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng revealed that a Central Steering Committee for sci-tech development, innovation and digital transformation, chaired by Party General Secretary Lâm, has been established to guide these efforts.

Việt Nam is eager to acquire the RoK’s experience in technology-driven growth, particularly in hi-tech, emerging and core technologies, he said.

According to him, the Vietnamese Government has increased annual state spending on these sectors from 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the budget, with further rises planned.

Việt Nam is also revising its laws on high technology and technology transfer, offering robust incentives for foreign investors who bring expertise to Việt Nam. He called on Korean enterprises to spread know-how by setting up training and R&D hubs in Việt Nam.

With a target of sustaining growth above 10 per cent annually over the next decade, Việt Nam has overhauled laws, policies, governance structures and economic mechanisms to foster development, promote startups and attract investment, he said.

Hailing Việt Nam as an increasingly attractive destination for Korean investors, Hung also called for deeper collaboration in semiconductors, electronics, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, new energy, biotechnology, nanotechnology and cybersecurity.

He proposed joint R&D programmes, technology transfer between companies, research institutes and universities, and the creation of advanced engineering training centres. He also highlighted the need to learn from Korean startup ecosystem and develop support policies for small and medium-sized enterprises to modernise their technology.

Việt Nam looks forward to working with the RoK to build a digital government platform, develop a national data centre, strengthen cybersecurity, national digital sovereignty and governance capacity, he added.

Korean delegates shared insights on digital transformation, innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and national strategy development. Representatives from Korean research institutes, universities, and technology firms proposed partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts in rare earth recovery, production technologies, joint R&D, and technology support for SMEs. — VNA/VNS