Party leader’s RoK visit garners extensive international media coverage

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by Party General Secretary Tô lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from August 10–13 has attracted significant attention from international media.

On August 11, major RoK outlets, including Yonhap News Agency, KBS, The Korea Herald and The Korea Times, provided prominent coverage of the talks held the same day between General Secretary Lâm and President Lee Jae Myung, during which both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in economy, security, technology and culture.

Korean media cited President Lee’s opening remarks, noting General Secretary Lâm was the first foreign guest received by the new RoK administration, and that the RoK regards Việt Nam as a key partner in implementing its regional foreign policy. President Lee stressed that General Secretary Lâm’s first visit to the RoK in his capacity as the country’s top leader holds special significance, creating as a strong impetus to enhance mutual understanding, consolidate political trust and further deepen the RoK–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the years ahead.

The two leaders adopted a joint statement on deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on common perceptions, committing to elevating bilateral cooperation to new heights.

KBS highlighted that the statement underscored the expansion of collaboration in future-oriented areas such as science and technology, energy and supply chains, while strengthening coordination on international issues.

Reporting on the visit, Reuters (UK) and devdiscourse.com (India) assessed that the August 11 meeting reflected the two countries’ efforts to boost economic and strategic cooperation. The Vietnamese leader’s trip is expected to pave the way for Korean businesses to invest in key infrastructure projects in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, ainvest.com (US) said the RoK–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has emerged as a beacon of economic resilience. It described the talks as a pivotal moment in bilateral ties, reflecting the two nations’ commitment to strategic investment in infrastructure and energy.

The article affirmed that the partnership is a forward-looking strategy aimed at building a resilient, sustainable economic corridor. By focusing on infrastructure and energy, the two countries are reating a model for tariff-resilient growth that appeals to global investors. — VNA/VNS