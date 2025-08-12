ASEAN’s 58th founding anniversary celebrated in Greece

HÀ NỘI - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Athens (ACAT) has held ASEAN Day to commemorate the bloc's 58th founding anniversary.

The event gathered ambassadors from ASEAN member countries, their spouses, embassy staff, officials from the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from ASEAN dialogue partner nations, and friends of ASEAN.

Addressing the event, Indonesian Ambassador Dr. Bebeb A.K.N. Djundjunan, who is now holding the ACAT rotating chairmanship, highlighted ASEAN’s message on a more united, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable association. He reviewed key achievements of the group, such as community building and expanded cooperation with global partners.

As the world’s fifth-largest economy, ASEAN continues to strengthen its global role. The EU remains a major partner as it is ASEAN’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest investor. Under the motto of building a united, inclusive, and resilient ASEAN in a turbulent world, ASEAN aims to deepen ties with both the EU and Greece, and foster cooperation between ACAT members and Greece, he said.

Ambassador Spyridon Voulgaris, Director of the Asia-Pacific Department at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulated ASEAN on the ASEAN Day. He affirmed that ASEAN and Greece are reliable partners, united by shared values and a commitment to multilateralism, rules-based order, and international law, especially amid global uncertainties.

Voulgaris expressed support for promoting ASEAN’s vision in Greece and enhancing ASEAN–Greece ties across key sectors. He also reaffirmed Greece’s readiness to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and the EU.

The celebration featured Indonesian cultural performances and traditional cuisine from ASEAN countries. The Vietnamese Embassy introduced its signature dish - nem (spring rolls), leaving a strong impression on participating guests. VNS