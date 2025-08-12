Việt Nam, Cuba sign agreement in judicial sector

HAVANA – Visiting Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh and his Cuban counterpart Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez have signed an agreement on a technical assistance project for the Cuban Ministry of Justice to enhance its capacity in developing and implementing laws, following their recent talks in Havana.

From August 11–12, Ninh led a delegation from the Vietnamese ministry on a working visit to Cuba to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the judicial field.

At the talks, Ninh stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember the support of the Cuban people during Việt Nam's struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the current cause of national construction, defence, and development.

He stressed that the effective cooperation between the two ministries has contributed to further reinforcing the special solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In response, the Cuban minister commended the sound cooperative ties between the two ministries in recent years and expressed appreciation for the valuable support from the Vietnamese side. He also informed his guest about Cuba’s legislative process following the adoption of the 2019 Constitution.

The two sides exchanged experiences in law-making, including reviewing existing laws and developing new regulations.

While in Cuba, Ninh also met with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, during which he affirmed that the signing of the agreement is part of the efforts to concretise the joint statement issued during the visit to Cuba by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm in September last year.

Miguel Díaz-Canel highly valued the bilateral sharing of experiences in law-making and the signing of the cooperation agreement. He also highlighted the close friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Việt Nam and Cuba. VNA/VNS