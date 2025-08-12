Politics & Law
Politics & Law

General Secretary Tô Lâm and spouse attend tea party and traditional arts exhibition

August 12, 2025 - 16:13
As part of his state visit to South Korea, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse joined South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse for a tea party at the Blue House in Seoul on the morning of August 12.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse introduced South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse to the stone musical instrument art of Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photos Thống Nhất

SEOUL — As part of his state visit to South Korea, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse joined South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse for a tea party at the Blue House in Seoul on the morning of August 12.

The gathering featured traditional art performances from both Việt Nam and South Korea, highlighting cultural exchange and friendship between the two nations. — VNS

President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung welcomes General Secretary Tô Lâm.
Kim Hye-kyung, First Lady of South Korea, and Ngô Phương Ly, wife of General Secretary Tô Lâm, photographed together.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, alongside South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, attended a tea party.
President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung, along with General Secretary Tô Lâm and his wife Ngô Phương Ly, pose for a photo.
President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung, alongside General Secretary Tô Lâm and Ngô Phương Ly, pose for a photo.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, watched a performance of the traditional Vietnamese đàn bầu (gourd zither).
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, attended a tea party and watched a performance of traditional arts from the two countries.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, attended a tea party and watched a performance of traditional arts from the two countries.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, attended a tea party and watched a performance of traditional arts from the two countries.
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, alongside South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse, watched a traditional Korean art performance.

Politics & Law

Party chief delivers keynote address at RoK’s Yonsei University

Việt Nam and the RoK should maintain regular exchanges at all levels, especially high level, across the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people-to-people channels; expand cooperation in diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, and sci-tech; and effectively realise existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, said Party leader Tô Lâm.

