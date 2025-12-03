Vietnamese, Russian news agencies enhance collaboration in new period

HAIAN - General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang, and Director General of the Russian news agency TASS Andrey Kondrashov discussed specific cooperation directions to improve communication effectiveness, thus contributing to enhancing the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at their meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) held in China’s Hainan province.

The two sides agreed that the implementation of the professional cooperation agreement between VNA and TASS in recent years, including news exchange, support for each other’s resident correspondents, and delegation exchanges, has produced positive results, helping both agencies fulfill their missions as national news agencies in their respective countries.

They agreed to further utilise their information data archives, especially their file photo resources; enhance the practicality of delegation exchanges; and soon renew the professional cooperation agreement to align with the strong development of today’s digital media.

The two sides also spent time discussing several professional journalism issues, such as solutions to address the challenges facing journalists in combating fake news and the risks to reporters' safety when working in conflict zones or disaster-hit areas.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two news agencies committed to working effectively together within the framework of OANA. VNA/VNS