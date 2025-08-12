Newly elected president steers Việt Nam-Algeria Friendship Association towards growth

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Tường Văn has been elected President of the Việt Nam-Algeria Friendship Association for the 2025–30 term, signalling a new chapter in bilateral relations. The association’s fourth national congress took place on Tuesday in Hà Nội, where leaders outlined ambitious plans to deepen cooperation.

Văn, speaking on behalf of the association's newly formed Executive Committee, pledged to build upon past successes by embracing innovation and creativity to elevate the organisation’s activities. His focus is on expanding cultural exchanges, fostering cooperation between localities and friendship organisations, and promoting public diplomacy to underpin economic, trade, and investment growth.

Vice President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng emphasised the association’s vital role as a bridge fostering mutual understanding, solidarity and cooperation between the peoples of Việt Nam and Algeria. He highlighted the association’s significant contributions in strengthening the comprehensive partnership during its previous term.

Hùng praised the association’s flexibility and creativity in its initiatives and expressed hope that the next term would reinforce its role as a catalyst for economic, trade and investment collaboration. He urged the creation of an early, concrete action plan linking peace and friendship activities with economic and trade goals to transform the positive bilateral relationship into practical benefits.

The renewed focus on deepening ties reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening their longstanding friendship and exploring new avenues for mutual growth and prosperity.

Hùng urged the association to continue renewing its thinking, approach, content and methods to match the current context; to explore and diversify its activities; to maintain traditional peace, solidarity and friendship events and to actively promote national interests.

Priority should be given to cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, including renewable energy projects, agricultural technology and human resource training.

Hùng also highlighted the need to develop the association into a more professional and efficient organisation.

He recommended actively engaging businesses with ties to Algeria in its activities, expanding its membership, particularly among young people, including alumni of the Việt Nam-Algeria School, who could carry forward and spread the values of friendship in today’s era.

Hùng added that the association’s Executive Committee should include representatives from enterprises and relevant agencies to boost the association’s practical impact; called for closer and more frequent exchanges with the Algeria–Việt Nam Friendship Association in Algeria to identify cooperation opportunities and strengthen ties between the Vietnamese community in Algeria and their homeland.

Enhancing information dissemination, particularly through digital platforms, should also be a focus.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Algerian Embassy in Việt Nam Ouhaddad Mohamed conveyed the Algerian Ambassador’s heartfelt appreciation to the Việt Nam-Algeria Friendship Association and relevant Vietnamese agencies for their substantial contributions to bilateral relations in recent years.

He said he hoped the association would continue to support and propose new, diverse cooperative activities across various fields in the new term, working alongside the Algerian Embassy in Việt Nam to implement meaningful initiatives that benefit the peoples of both Algeria and Việt Nam. — VNS