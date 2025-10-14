HCM City first Party Congress opens, marking historic milestone after regional merger

HCM CITY — The first Congress of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term officially opened on Tuesday morning, marking a historic milestone for Việt Nam’s largest economic hub following its merger with the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended and delivered a keynote address at the highly anticipated event, which drew the participation of key current and former leaders.

They included former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, former Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and several former top legislators.

The congress was also attended by 546 delegates, along with representatives from central Party agencies, ministries, and neighbouring localities.

Historic turning point

In his opening remarks, HCM City Party Secretary Trần Lưu Quang described the event as “a historic turning point” that ushers in a new era of development for the southern metropolis.

“The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu marks a visionary step, creating Việt Nam’s largest metropolitan-industrial-seaport region,” he said.

“It opens up a vast new development space, greater market access, stronger investment attraction, and improved regional connectivity in both infrastructure and production chains.”

The expanded city aims to transform itself into a Southeast Asian international megacity, one of the world’s top 100 most liveable cities, and a leading driver of national growth and innovation, he noted.

Economic momentum

Presenting the report, Deputy Party Secretary and Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được highlighted the city’s strong performance during the previous term, despite global and domestic challenges.

The city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2025 is estimated at VNĐ3.03 quadrillion (US$120 billion), 1.5 times higher than in 2020, accounting for 23 per cent of national GDP. Per capita GRDP is projected to reach VNĐ220 million ($8,600), 1.7 times the national average.

State budget revenues are forecast to hit VNĐ800 trillion, or 120 per cent of the central target, representing one-third of the national total.

“The city has made strategic breakthroughs by addressing long-standing bottlenecks through major policies,” Được said.

He cited key initiatives including the development of the International Financial Centre, the urban railway system, the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port, the Free Trade Zone (FTZ), and the Côn Đảo Special Economic Zone.

For the new term, HCM City will focus on institutional reforms, infrastructure modernisation, and human capital development.

According to Quang, the city plans to propose amendments to Resolution 98 to further expand its fiscal and administrative autonomy, and will pilot a self-governing urban model to enhance efficiency after the implementation of the two-tier municipal government system.

The Party Congress will also discuss measures to strengthen innovation ecosystems, attract high-quality foreign investment, and promote green growth and digital transformation.

New Party leadership

At the congress, the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission announced Politburo decisions appointing a new 110-member HCM City Party Committee, including 25 women (nearly 23 per cent).

The new Standing Board is comprised of 29 members, with seven in the Standing Committee.

According to the official decision, Trần Lưu Quang was appointed Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

The Deputy Party Secretaries include Lê Quốc Phong, Nguyễn Văn Được, Võ Văn Minh, Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Đặng Minh Thông, and Văn Thị Bạch Tuyết.

The congress is expected to conclude on Wednesday after approving the city’s socio-economic development strategy, key personnel appointments, and major policy resolutions for the 2025-2030 period. — VNS