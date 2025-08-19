Community project in Đồng Nai highlights Việt Nam–RoK friendship

ĐỒNG NAI — A friendship exchange was held in the southern province of Đồng Nai on Monday (August 18) to celebrate Việt Nam–Republic of Korea (RoK) ties, featuring the handover of the “Hyosung House of Hope” project.

The event, organised by the province’s Union of Friendship Organisations in collaboration with the province’s Việt Nam–Korea Friendship Association and Hyosung Việt Nam Co., Ltd, also celebrated the 80th anniversaries of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) and National Day of the RoK (August 15).

Speaking at the event, Bae In Han, general director of Hyosung Việt Nam Co., Ltd., said the company has always been active in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility commitments.

On this occasion, the company presented VNĐ700 million (US$27,600) to Đồng Nai Province to support social welfare projects and pledged to continue contributing to community development.

Lê Trường Sơn, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province welcomes Korean businesses to explore investment opportunities in the province and is committed to creating favourable conditions for their operations.

“I hope that Hyosung leaders and former head coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang-seo will continue serving as bridges to strengthen relations between Korea and Việt Nam, especially with Đồng Nai.”

Earlier the same day, representatives of the province’s Union of Friendship Organisations, together with the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, Hyosung, and coach Park, handed over a newly built house under the “Hyosung House of Hope” project to Thổ Thoại’s family, a Chơ Ro ethnic household in the province’s Xuân Quế Commune who had been living in difficult conditions.

The new 100sq.m house was built on the site of his former temporary home at a cost of more than VNĐ200 million ($8,775), with VNĐ120 million ($5,265) sourced from Hyosung.

As part of the programme, Hyosung and coach Park also presented gifts to 16 disadvantaged families and souvenirs to children in Xuân Quế Commune.

In 2007, a factory of Hyosung Việt Nam Co. Ltd. was established in Nhơn Trạch 5 Industrial Zone in Đồng Nai Province.

Hyosung Group has eight facilities across the country and has created jobs for thousands of labourers. — VNS