Work starts on strategic dual-use airport in Capital Region

BẮC NINH — The Ministry of Public Security held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gia Bình International Airport project in Gia Bình Commune, the northern province of Bắc Ninh, on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang stressed that Gia Bình International Airport is a key national project holding special importance in the nationwide airport network. Designed as a strategic dual-use airport in the Capital Region, it will serve civil aviation and also as the base of the Air Force Regiment of the People’s Public Security force.

The facility is expected to help expand the development space to turn Bắc Ninh and other localities in the northern region into a new growth powerhouse, he noted.

Quang expressed the force’s determination to work closely with ministries, sectors, the administration of Bắc Ninh, and the investor to ensure the project is completed on schedule and meet safety and quality standards, so that the airport will be initially put into operation by the end of 2026 to serve APEC activities in 2027.

The minister also asked for coordination from local authorities to carry out related transport infrastructure to complete the road connecting Gia Bình Airport with Hà Nội in late 2026.

In addition, he called on relevant parties to care for the households affected by the project implementation.

Gia Bình International Airport covers nearly 2,000ha in the communes of Gia Bình, Lương Tài, Nhân Thắng, and Lâm Thao. The dual-use facility will harmoniously and efficiently combine civilian and military purposes, helping enhance the mobility and combat readiness of the armed forces to contribute to the safeguarding of national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In the first phase until 2030, the airport, which will adopt environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, will feature two runways, capable of handling about 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo each year.

After 2030, it will be expanded to accommodate four runways and serve 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually.

It is set to secure the four-star rating by prestigious international air transport rating organisation Skytrax by 2029 and five stars by 2032, and become one of the 10 most beautiful and friendliest airports in the world by 2037. — VNA/VNS