Phú Quốc emerges as top destination for Russian tourists

From mid-October 2025 to April 2026, Phú Quốc is set to welcome numerous flights from Russia and the CIS amid a sharp rise in travel demand from these markets. The charter flights, operated by Anex Tour Vietnam in collaboration with Azur Air and Vietjet Air, will depart from 14 cities across Russia and the CIS, with a frequency of 75–80 flights per month. Notably, this includes the resumption of direct flights from Moscow to Phú Quốc.

According to Anex Tour Vietnam, the charter flight programme alone is expected to bring around 60,000 Russian and CIS tourists to Phú Quốc between October 2025 and April 2026, utilising 1,200–1,500 hotel rooms daily. On average, each visitor from these countries will stay more than 10 nights on the island.

Thanks to these positive developments, the number of tourists from Russia and the CIS is projected to increase by 30–35 per cent year on year. Data from Phú Quốc International Airport also show that air traffic from Russia to Phú Quốc has increased significantly, with passenger numbers rising by more than 300 per cent compared to the same period last year.

This growth reflects a shift in Russian travel trends, as many now seek warm-weather destinations in Southeast Asia for long winter getaways. While Bali and Phuket were once top choices, Phú Quốc – whose international profile has risen sharply in recent years – has become an appealing and refreshing alternative.

International recognition has further strengthened Phú Quốc’s growing reputation. Recently, the prestigious US magazine Condé Nast Traveler magazine ranked Phú Quốc as the best island in Asia and among the top three islands in the world. Forbes Italia praised the island as “Asia’s new luxury destination,” while The Straits Times (Singapore) called it “Vietnam’s paradise island.” “The glowing praise for Phú Quốc has brought a remarkable influx of visitors, as the island welcomed nearly 980,000 international travellers from January to July 2025, up 74 per cent compared with 2024,” commented Travel and Tour World.

Not only a tropical paradise loved by Russian tourists, Phú Quốc also boasts a comprehensive tourism – entertainment – resort ecosystem in the southern part of the island, offering one-of-a-kind experiences found nowhere else in the world: from luxury beachfront resorts on Kem Beach to the world’s longest three-cable gondola connecting to Hon Thom Island, the Guinness World Record-holding Kiss of the Sea show, and nightly fireworks in Sunset Town.

With its endless range of activities and attractions, Phú Quốc perfectly caters to the long-stay travel trend among Russian tourists, where every day on the island promises something new and exciting to discover.

Deputy General Director of Anex Vietnam Phan Dang Anh said: “With its pleasant tropical climate and convenient flight connections, Phú Quốc perfectly meets the needs of Russian travellers escaping the harsh winter. Moreover, Russians highly appreciate the safety and friendliness of Phú Quốc, which helps them feel welcome and comfortable during their stay with a wide range of experiences — from relaxation and nature exploration to entertainment.

"The expansion of charter flights for the 2025–2026 winter season will not only help increase the number of international arrivals to Phú Quốc but also promote Vietnam’s destination image, create momentum for tourism and trade promotion activities and reaffirm Phú Quốc’s position as a premier luxury tourism hub in the region.”

A boost for the local economy

The economic benefits from the growing number of Russian and CIS visitors to Phú Quốc are expected to rise significantly in the long term. The increase in arrivals will stimulate economic activity in the accommodation, transport and related business sectors, encouraging hotels, resorts and entertainment facilities to prepare for the surging demand. At the same time, Phú Quốc is making strong efforts to upgrade infrastructure and maintain high standards in tourism and service management, enabling the island to enhance its capacity for sustainable tourism growth.

In addition to new flight routes from Russia and CIS countries, according to Khmer Times, AirAsia Cambodia will launch a direct flight from Siem Reap (Cambodia) to Phú Quốc starting December 17, with a frequency of three flights per week.

“This new direct flight not only supports tourism but also opens up opportunities for cultural exchange and further boosts the economies of both countries. In just one hour, passengers can experience the enchanting beaches of Phú Quốc Island and the famous Angkor Wat temple, making travel in the region easier and faster,” said Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Cambodia Nam Vissoth, as quoted by Khmer Times.