Home Society

Missing tourist found dead in Cúc Phương National Park

August 19, 2025 - 17:30
Search teams have found the body of the Hải Phòng man who went missing while touring Cúc Phương National Park alone last week, local authorities confirmed.
A search team looks for Mạnh in Cúc Phương National Park. — Photo baohaiphong.vn

NINH BÌNH — The body of a male tourist who had gone missing while on a solo hike in Cúc Phương National Park five days ago was found at noon on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

The body was discovered in a hole on the side of the mountain about 700m from Sơn Cung Cave, where the victim’s backpack, personal documents and belongings had earlier been found.

The missing tourist was identified as Nguyễn Quốc Mạnh, 33, a resident of Hải Phòng City. He went missing on August 14 while visiting the park alone.

The case was first reported that afternoon after a tour guide discovered his backpack near the cave and alerted a nearby forest ranger station. The area is about 20km from the forest entrance and has no mobile phone signal.

Over the past days, the park's management board coordinated with local authorities, volunteers and his family members to search for Mạnh, mobilising about 100 people each day across multiple routes.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS

