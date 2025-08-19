Hưng Yên removes obstacles, pushes ahead with social housing development

HÀ NỘI — As demand for social housing grows increasingly urgent nationwide, many localities are striving to overcome difficulties to meet set targets.

Among them, Hưng Yên has emerged as a success, not only keeping pace with assigned quotas but also proactively seeking breakthroughs to accelerate progress.

At a national online conference in mid-August, chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to review the implementation of social housing targets during the first seven months of 2025, Hưng Yên was recognised as one of the most prominent localities for surpassing both schedule and quotas.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà and leaders of ministries and central agencies, where provinces reported on the implementation of the programme to build one million social housing units in the 2021–2030 period.

According to reports, 692 projects with a combined 633,559 social housing units are currently under construction across the country, representing nearly 60 per cent of the overall target. For 2025, the national goal is 100,275 units, of which 36,962 had been completed by the end of July, or 37 per cent of the plan.

An additional 36,700 units are expected to be completed by year-end, raising the fulfilment rate to about 73 per cent. The Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies are continuing to refine mechanisms and policies, including a draft decree on a National Housing Fund, to remove bottlenecks and create more favourable conditions for social housing projects.

Speaking about Hưng Yên, provincial People’s Committee Vice Chairman Lại Văn Hoàn said the locality had been assigned a target of 2,250 units in 2025. So far, 649 units have been completed, with 2,505 more under construction. With this progress, the province expects to deliver 2,550 units this year, achieving 113 per cent of the assigned target. This result underscores the locality’s strong determination to join the Government in ensuring social welfare.

To achieve this, Hưng Yên has rolled out a series of concerted measures. The province has proactively reviewed, planned and allocated land in prime areas near industrial parks and urban centres with complete infrastructure. At the same time, it has streamlined administrative procedures, facilitating investor selection, project approvals and accelerating construction timelines.

Beyond focusing on quantity, Hưng Yên has also placed emphasis on quality, promoting modern models with green spaces, playgrounds, schools and essential services to meet the rising living standards of residents.

In a move of particular significance, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, Hưng Yên launched construction of a major low-income housing project at Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park.

The project covers around 9,000 units with total investment of nearly VNĐ5 trillion (US$190.4 million), designed to accommodate more than 11,000 workers. The groundbreaking highlights not only social welfare priorities but also the province’s firm commitment to the Government’s social housing strategy.

Concluding the conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the achievements of ministries, agencies and localities, including Hưng Yên. He emphasised that developing social housing is a vital political task requiring the determined involvement of the entire political system.

Authorities at all levels must closely monitor and drive each project, ensuring the 2025 targets are met, and incorporate social housing development into the core resolutions of Party congresses for the 2025–2030 term.

The Prime Minister also urged a thorough review of policies on capital, credit and investment procedures, and the elimination of cumbersome red tape to create maximum convenience for citizens and businesses.

With its decisive approach, Hưng Yên is showcasing proactivity, flexibility and strong determination in social housing development. The province’s achievements not only help secure social welfare and meet the housing needs of workers and low-income groups, but also provide momentum for socio-economic growth and reaffirm its leading role in advancing the Government’s sustainable development goals. — VNS