Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Gov't approves National Data Strategy to boost digital government and economy

August 20, 2025 - 10:34
The plan aims to build a National Integrated Database, connect all national and sectoral databases by 2030 and expand online services to create new momentum for Việt Nam’s digital transformation.
VNeID, the electronic identification application developed by the National Centre for Population Database. According to the Strategy, all national and sectoral databases will be connected, integrated and shared with the National Integrated Database by 2030. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has recently signed a document approving the National Data Strategy at National Data Centres.

Decision 1751 aims to develop a National Integrated Database that will coordinate, analyse and share data to support digital government, digital economy and digital society.

It also seeks to establish safe, secure and reliable data systems for both the State and enterprises, creating new services, products and drivers for socio-economic growth.

By 2030, all national and sectoral databases must be connected, integrated and shared with the National Integrated Database. This includes data on all Vietnamese citizens and foreign nationals living and working in Việt Nam.

The plan also envisions developing shared services and applications for ministries, agencies and localities, and expanding convenient services for citizens and businesses.

At least 90 per cent of eligible administrative procedures will be available online, while people will no longer need to resubmit information or documents already provided in previous successful procedures.

All online public services will be delivered through the National Public Service Portal at National Data Centres, serving as the sole 'one-stop' gateway. By 2030, 100 per cent of citizens and businesses are expected to use online public services, with 90 per cent having verified digital identities across all government systems.

To achieve these goals, the strategy sets key tasks for completion by the end of 2025. These include completing the first National Data Centre, building core technology platforms and establishing a data transmission infrastructure to ensure security and regional connectivity.

The centre will serve as a hub for big data storage, integration and connection with national and sectoral databases to support government operations, public services and socio-economic development.

It will also host the National Data Portal, a Data Exchange Platform, systems for verification and authentication and other digital services.

Data management will follow strict principles of being 'accurate, complete, clean, live, unified and shared.' The centre will provide specialised systems for ministries and localities, while gradually establishing a transparent data market for citizens and businesses.

By 2030, the second National Data Centre will be completed, fully equipped for big data storage and security, and integrated with all national and sectoral databases as well as ministry and local government systems.

A third centre and additional facilities will also be built in separate regions from Centres 1 and 2 to ensure backup in case of natural disasters, major incidents or war.

The strategy further calls for the creation of digital technology zones connected with the National Data Centres and the data transmission infrastructure. These will strengthen data security, support economic and social development and promote international cooperation.

It also highlights the need for regional and international data exchange and the development of strategies to attract funding and aid for the National Data Development Fund. — VNS 

National Data Development Fund National Data Strategy National Data Centres

see also

More on this story

Society

Flying high with health checks keeping pilots safe

As a young doctor who graduated seven years ago, Nam is now undertaking his second major assignment for the National Day celebrations, having recently served on the mission commemorating the 50th reunification anniversary in HCM City.
Society

Hưng Yên goes social to sow policy trust

In Hưng Yên, many communes, wards, agencies and organisations have proactively and creatively embraced these platforms, transforming fanpages into an ‘extended arm’ of grassroots authorities.
Society

An Giang opens house to support survivors of gender-based violence

Ánh Dương House operates as a single, safe doorway to a full continuum of survivor-centred care. On site, survivors can receive medical attention without delay or stigma. Trained service providers provide confidential counselling and crisis intervention, while social workers help navigate social welfare entitlements, emergency assistance, and vocational training and employment .

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom