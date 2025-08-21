Hà Nội’s August uprising lights the way to freedom

Nguyễn Cúc

HÀ NỘI — On August 19, 1945, hundreds of thousands of residents in the capital united in a historic march to the Hà Nội Opera House Square, now called August Revolution Square, to write a shining chapter in the nation’s history.

This revolutionary momentum quickly spread through every street and alley, transforming the capital into the heart of the August General Uprising and ushering in a new era of independence and freedom for the nation.

Since then, every August, Hà Nội echoes with the heroic spirit of that historic moment.

Today, Hanoians take pride in living, studying and working on the land that sparked a pivotal turning point for the country. They are dedicated to building a modern, internationally integrated city while preserving the enduring spirit of August 19.

These values will continue to guide Hà Nội and the entire nation on their development journey, honouring the sacrifices of countless predecessors.

Revolutionary spirit

On the morning of that historic August day in 1945, Hà Nội awoke to an unprecedented atmosphere of fervour.

From all directions, streams of people poured into Hà Nội Opera House Square. Farmers from the outskirts, factory workers, small traders, students and intellectuals – dressed simply, their eyes shining with faith and the aspiration for freedom – joined together in a sea of humanity.

The red flag with a gold star fluttered proudly, shading the entire capital’s sky.

The rally organised by the Việt Minh Front quickly grew into a massive demonstration of revolutionary strength.

Shouts of “Long live independent Việt Nam!” and “Support Việt Minh!” echoed alongside drums, gongs and slogans, stirring the hearts of all.

At the centre of the square, loudspeakers broadcast the call to general uprising – a call for all people to rise and seize power into their own hands.

A 96-year-old pre-revolution official and former Deputy Director of the Military Training Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, Nguyễn Hữu Tài, recalled the unforgettable anguish of that time.

It was the horrific famine sweeping the country, which claimed two million lives in early 1945, prior to the August Revolution.

“Everywhere were corpses of famine victims, nothing but skin and bones. Oxcarts carrying the dead passed daily through the gates. This terrible image stayed with me before the August Revolution. Amid that sorrowful scene, the August Revolution lit a ray of hope, opening a new page in the nation’s history,” Tài recounted.

The revolutionary spirit flared strongly under the Việt Minh banner, spreading from urban to rural areas. The slogan 'Break the rice warehouses, save the people from famine' echoed everywhere, received by the people as a life-saving call.

This atmosphere was like a fire blazing through every street and house. On that historic morning, revolutionary masses, under the leadership of self-defence forces and the Việt Minh, rose up.

By the afternoon of August 19, Hà Nội’s authority was entirely in the hands of the people.

The red flag with a gold star proudly flew above all government buildings, signalling the start of a new era.

The victory of August 19 in Hà Nội was a landmark moment in national history, sparking revolutionary momentum and laying the foundation for the entire country.

This successful uprising abolished centuries of colonial and feudal rule, paving the way for Việt Nam’s new era – the era of national independence linked with socialism.

Forever worthy as the nation’s heart

The Hà Nội Opera House Square – site of the August 19 rally – has since been renamed August Revolution Square, a revered symbol intimately tied to the nation’s collective memory.

In today’s context, as the capital strives to become a civilised, modern city integrated internationally, the spirit of August 19 remains invaluable: the will for independence, the aspiration for freedom, the strength of solidarity and belief in a bright future.

These values will continue to guide Hà Nội specifically, and the entire country more broadly, on the path of development, honouring the sacrifices made by previous generations.

Since the success of the August Revolution, Hà Nội has grown to become the political, economic and cultural centre of the country, continuously advancing in renovation and integration.

Today, Hà Nội actively promotes that spirit in building the capital as a 'civilised – cultured – modern' city, with significant progress in infrastructure, education, science, technology, diplomacy and the lives of its people.

A member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, noted that with the immortal spiritual values of August 19, Hà Nội had achieved remarkable results.

The capital’s economy continues to grow, with a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increase of 6.52 per cent last year; State budget revenue reached VNĐ513 trillion (US$19.4 billion) for the first time, the highest nationwide (up nearly 28.3 per cent compared to 2023).

In the first half of this year, GRDP rose 7.63 per cent, while budget revenue hit VNĐ392.2 trillion ($14.8 billion), accounting for about 29.4 per cent of the country’s total revenue, confirming Hà Nội’s leading role as the driving force of the capital region, the Northern Key Economic Zone, and the nation.

Hà Nội’s urban planning, construction, management and development have shifted positively towards smart, green and sustainable directions. Advances in transportation infrastructure create new momentum and opportunities for Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces.

In building a digital government and society, Hà Nội actively implements the 'Smart City Construction Project until 2025, with orientation towards 2030,' continuing to improve services for the effective use and operation of the city-wide shared digital data system, enhancing administrative procedure quality and electronic transactions, gradually realising a smart city.

Moreover, Hà Nội regards culture as the spiritual foundation of society and a core element of sustainable development. The city has successfully hosted many national and international events and festivals, developed the cultural industry and preserved and promoted its thousand-year-old cultural heritage, making the cultural sector a key economic pillar.

“On June 30 this year, Hà Nội successfully held the ceremony to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on organising administrative units under the two-tier model, reaffirming our determination to innovate and build an effective, service-oriented administration for the people. After more than a month of operation, commune-level authorities have initially overcome difficulties, ensuring smooth operation, close connection with and, better service to, the people,” said Secretary Hoài.

In the nation’s new era, Hà Nội is determined to build and develop the capital to deserve its position as the political-administrative nerve centre of the country – the heart of the nation; a major centre of economy, culture, education and training, science and technology, and international integration.

It can be said that the spirit of the August Revolution remains a guiding flame for Hà Nội’s development today.

From the aspiration for independence and freedom, the people of the capital continue to build a modern and civilised Hà Nội while preserving its thousand-year cultural essence.

At every step of growth, amid the vibrant pace of life, the spirit of August 19 reminds every Hà Nội citizen of their responsibility to protect and promote heroic traditions, ensuring the capital remains worthy as the heart of the nation – a place where the strength of Việt Nam converges and spreads in this era of integration and development. — VNS