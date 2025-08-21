Green shoots rising on Trường Sa's stormy shores

Hương Sơn and Dương Linh

HÀ NỘI — With green shoots sprouting despite storms and fierce winds, soldiers on the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago have built a strong spiritual shield, affirming a peaceful and enduring presence at Việt Nam’s maritime frontier. Trường Sa is the sacred archipelago of the Fatherland, surrounded by vast seas and battered by year-round storms.

At this frontline, naval soldiers stand guard day and night to protect sovereignty, while also planting greenery on every patch of land, in every styrofoam box and on every stretch of salty sand. The vegetable gardens and rows of trees do more than refresh the small island in the vast ocean – they serve as powerful sources of motivation and provide a firm base supporting the soldiers stationed there.

Nature on Trường Sa constantly tests human endurance. Scorching sun during the dry season, heavy rains, fierce storms, and especially salty soil make planting crops and vegetables a formidable task. Yet, these difficulties do not deter the soldiers.

Behind each vegetable garden lies countless hours of sweat and effort. The soldiers build trellises, nurture seedlings and carefully ration every drop of fresh water to irrigate the crops. Each styrofoam box filled with fresh vegetables is the result of perseverance, patience and love for this edge-of-the-sea land.

Small joys, great happiness

For many people on the mainland, a meal with boiled morning glory or a plate of ripe tomatoes is commonplace. But for island soldiers, it is a simple yet immense joy.

The cool green vegetables add freshness to their meals and provide balanced nutrition after intense guard duty.

“Thanks to the abundant vegetables grown, our unit often shares them with women who have been fishing for long days at sea,” said Second Lieutenant Nguyễn Kim Tuấn, an official on Sinh Tồn Island.

Vegetables on the island therefore not only nourish the troops’ health but also become a bridge of solidarity between the military and civilians, connecting fishermen and naval forces.

Every bunch of vegetables, every shared gourd, carries the deep warmth of comradeship over the boundless sea.

In this vast space, every green vegetable bed on the island holds its own story – both ordinary and sacred.

Every drop of sweat soaked into the soil, every seed sown in the sand, stands as proof of their resilient spirit in overcoming adversity.

Salty water nurtures green shoots

To have such lush vegetable gardens today, officers and soldiers have put in great effort.

"The weather out here is very harsh – sun, rain, storms and strong winds. We overcome all difficulties by building shelters and growing many kinds of vegetables and fruits, such as morning glory, Malabar spinach, chayote leaves, tomatoes and various kinds of gourds like green pumpkins," said Second Lieutenant Tuấn.

From seed selection and soil preparation to wind shielding and harvesting, each step receives meticulous care.

Vegetable gardens are sturdily built to withstand sea winds and salt spray. In many places, shading, greenhouses and plastic tunnels are used to enable year-round cultivation. Thanks to this, despite its remoteness, the island always bursts with green – the colour of life and hope.

Caring for vegetables on the island is also an act of patient artistry.

In the morning, officers and soldiers water the plants to wash away the salt layer on the leaves. In the afternoon, they water more generously to ensure adequate moisture for growth.

This scarce water is gathered from daily sources, each drop as precious as gold.

Besides organic fertilisers from the mainland, soldiers also utilise local plants and grasses, composting them into green manure to improve the soil and enhance vegetable quality.

By cultivating high-quality vegetables combined with trellises for fruits, officers and soldiers have proactively diversified their food sources to adapt to the harsh climate and soil.

These lush fields not only energise meals but also symbolise initiative, creativity and determination to overcome difficulties.

Thus, vegetable planting plays a vital role in building clean, green and beautiful units, creating a solid spiritual foundation for every officer and soldier to confidently fulfil the sacred mission of protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.

Seed sources and affection from mainland

To sustain these vegetable gardens, Trường Sa soldiers receive support from the mainland. Seeds of vegetables and fruits are supplied by their units and delivered by task forces during visits.

Each seed packet, every sapling carries not only material value but also heartfelt love from the mainland, a message that 'The mainland always looks toward Trường Sa.'

Some task forces bring bàng vuông (square-leafed almond trees) and phong ba trees (scientific name is Heliotropium foertherianum) – symbols of resilient life on remote islands.

Others bring new vegetable varieties, offering soldiers more planting options.

Together, they help create a greener Trường Sa – an ‘island oasis’ of life in the deep sea.

For island soldiers, planting is also a way to assert life and sovereignty. Every almond tree, every phong ba sprout is proof that humans and life exist on these sacred islands.

The lush green trees also help cool the heat, prevent erosion, reduce salty dust and retain moisture. They provide shade in the island yard where soldiers can rest at midday, listen to the waves and feel inner peace.

Faith and vitality from green colour

Planting trees in Trường Sa is more than simply producing food or shade. It symbolises the soldiers’ resilience, their willpower to hold unwavering faith.

The green shoots grow day by day, much like the patriotism that thrives in the hearts of the soldiers. Every time they see their flourishing gardens, they feel renewed energy, becoming even stronger in their mission to guard the seas and skies.

Trường Sa is not only about storms; it also bursts with refreshing, vibrant green – the green of soldiers’ hands, the affection sent from the rear, and the boundless solidarity between the military and the people.

These green shoots in Trường Sa not only nourish the people but also nurture the spirit and strengthen the will. They stand as a declaration: in the vast ocean, life rises strong. And at this edge of strong waves, the homeland remains green, firm and immortal. — VNS