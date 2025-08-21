Vietnamese surgeons deliver lifeline to Filipina in ectopic emergency

QUẢNG NINH — A life-saving operation has taken place at Quảng Ninh Province General Hospital this week when surgeons successfully performed laparoscopic surgery on a 35‑year‑old Philippine woman suffering a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

The patient, identified as E.V.T., who was working in the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh, was admitted following severe abdominal pain and a missed period. Diagnostic tests revealed the pregnancy was located in her right fallopian tube, rather than within the uterus. Complicating the matter were her two previous caesarean sections, which heightened the risk of internal bleeding.

Following careful counselling, she consented to undergo laparoscopic surgery to safely remove the ectopic gestation. The procedure was led by Head of the Obstetrics Department Dr Trần Thị Huyền along with her skilled surgical team.

The operation was a success. Post‑surgery, the patient experienced minimal pain, recovered swiftly and was discharged after just three days.

“The patient was admitted with an ectopic pregnancy in the right fallopian tube, which was actively bleeding, combined with a history of two caesarean deliveries. This made the case particularly challenging," Dr Huyền explained the urgency of the case.

The ectopic mass measured approximately 2×3 cm and was meticulously removed with precise dissection and rigorous bleeding control.

Dr Huyền urged women to seek immediate medical attention if they experience warning signs such as missed periods, abnormal bleeding, or lower abdominal pain, which can indicate potentially life-threatening pregnancy complications.

Early detection of an ectopic pregnancy can significantly reduce blood loss, enhance the likelihood of preserving the fallopian tube, and lead to a faster post‑operative recovery. — VNS