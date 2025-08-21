Military helicopters fly over downtown Hà Nội's skies for grand parade rehearsal

|The helicopters seen flying over the Ba Đình Square, Hà Nội at noon. — VNA/VNS Photos An Đăng
HÀ NỘI — A formation of helicopters from the Air Defence – Air Force Service on Thursday noon flew into central Hà Nội to rehearse for the parade and procession marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam at Ba Đình Square on September 2.
|People waving national flags to welcome the military helicopters flying in rehearsals.
|At around half past ten, 10 helicopters departed from Hoà Lạc airbase moving towards the centre of Hà Nội.