Two teenagers rammed motorbike into police officer during rehearsal for 80th National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police Department has launched an urgent investigation into an incident in which two individuals deliberately rammed a motorbike into a mobile police officer on Thursday night, who was on duty during a rehearsal for 80th National Day parade.

The suspects have been identified as Nguyễn Bá Hoài Nam, 18, of Trung Oai Hamlet, Phúc Thịnh Commune, Hà Nội, who was driving the motorbike, along with Nguyễn Văn Quân, 18, from Tiến Thắng Commune, Hà Nội, who was riding pillion.

At about 8.10pm Thursday, Nam was reportedly operating a motorbike at high speed along Nghi Tàm Street towards Âu Cơ Street, carrying Quân.

At the time, local police were enforcing a road closure to facilitate the first joint rehearsal for the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day to be held on September 2.

Seeing the pair's dangerous behaviour, which posed a significant risk to both the parade formation and the public, a police unit stationed near 336A Nghi Tàm signalled for them to stop.

However, the two suspects ignored the police order and instead accelerated, crashing directly into Captain Lê Đình Công of the Mobile Police Division under the police department.

The collision caused officer Công and both suspects to fall onto the road.

The officers on duty immediately apprehended the suspects and transported them, along with Công, to hospital for emergency treatment.

Shortly after the incident, on behalf of the Party Committee and the Board of Directors of the police department, Colonel Lê Văn Tuân, Deputy Director of the department, visited Công at Military Hospital 108 to offer support and encouragement.

Initial medical assessments confirmed that Công had suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken nasal and jaw bones, and a fractured left arm.

The actions of the suspects were described by police as particularly reckless and lawless, directly endangering the life and safety of an officer in the line of duty.

The incident occurred during a time of national significance, as citizens across Việt Nam prepare for the major National Day anniversary, a period of high political importance, causing widespread public concern.

Công and the police force have been commended for their determination and bravery in confronting unlawful conduct and for their commitment to ensuring the absolute security and safety of the upcoming celebration.

The Director of the police department has ordered relevant agencies to urgently implement appropriate support policies for Công and expedite the investigation to bring the suspects to justice to deter similar offences and protect the security of national events. — VNS