Bhutanese King, Queen conclude state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck left Hà Nội on Friday morning, successfully concluding their five-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt.

During their stay, the King and Queen laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum, and fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. President Cường presided over an official welcome ceremony and a state banquet in honour of the King. The President and the King held talks and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also held meetings with the Bhutanese monarch.

At these meetings and talks, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the King and Queen of Bhutan, emphasising the significance of the first state-level visit between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

They expressed their belief that the visit, accompanied by a high-ranking Bhutanese delegation, marked an important milestone, opening up opportunities to further deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Bhutan.

The leaders underscored that the strengthened partnership would serve the interests of both countries' people while contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

For his part, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck expressed his delight to make his first state visit to Việt Nam, and extended his sincere thanks for the warm and respectful welcome from the Vietnamese leaders and people.

He voiced his admiration for the resilience and indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence, as well as for the country’s remarkable socio-economic achievements today.

The King praised the vision and strategic direction of the Vietnamese leaders and expressed his confidence that Việt Nam will successfully realise its development goals.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck affirmed that Bhutan regards Việt Nam as one of its top priority partners in Southeast Asia, and showed his hope to strengthen multifaceted cooperation while learning from Việt Nam’s experiences.

During the visit, the King toured several localities as well as religious and economic establishments in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, spouse of President Lương Cường, together with Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, visited and offered incense at Trấn Quốc Pagoda in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS