UN official hails proud achievements of Việt Nam People's Public Security Force

NEW YORK — Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Atul Khare and UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar expressed admiration for proud achievements of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force over the past eight decades, highlighting its key role in maintaining security and social order, which supports the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

Addressing an August 20 ceremony to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force (August 19, 1945 – 2025) hosted by the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, the UN officials highlighted the participation, contributions, professionalism, and strong discipline of Việt Nam's forces, including public security officers, in UN peacekeeping operations.

They stressed that the force's contributions have helped strengthen international peace and security while promoting the core values of the UN Charter and multilateralism.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, underscored the significance of the historic victory of the August Revolution for Việt Nam's destiny and struggle for national liberation, spotlighting crucial contributions by the People’s Public Security Force.

Over the past 80 years, the force has grown steadily, excelling in safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and safety, and combating crimes, he said, noting that alongside the Việt Nam People’s Army, the force has also taken an increasingly active and effective role in UN peacekeeping operations.

Việt recalled key milestones in Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping, including the establishment of Việt Nam Police Peacekeeping Unit No.1. in July 2024. Notably, female officers make up over 30% of the public security officers deployed to peacekeeping missions, reaffirming Việt Nam's strong commitment to the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

He took the occasion to thank UN leaders, the Department of Peace Operations (DPO), the UN Police Division (UNPOL), relevant agencies, and UN member states for their support in helping the Việt Nam's Public Security Force fulfill its missions.

The diplomat affirmed Việt Nam's desire to further strengthen cooperation with international partners to jointly address common security challenges and contribute to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the globe. — VNA/VNS