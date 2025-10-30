Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnam APPG hailed for contributions to advancing Việt Nam-UK ties

October 30, 2025 - 07:10
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm noted that the positive progress in bilateral ties could not have been achieved without the support of British friends, especially the Vietnam APPG.

 

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with representatives of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam (Vietnam APPG) in London on October 29 (local time). VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

LONDON – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm has expressed his appreciation for the active and consistent contributions of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam (Vietnam APPG) to advancing Việt Nam–UK relations across various fields.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the group in London on October 29 as part of his official visit to the UK, General Secretary Lâm highlighted Vietnam APPG’s activities to boost the Việt Nam-UK cooperation in culture, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed that Việt Nam and the UK have always attached great importance to promoting comprehensive cooperation through party, government, parliament, and people-to-people channels.

He noted that the positive progress in bilateral ties could not have been achieved without the support of British friends, especially the Vietnam APPG. Their initiatives and engagement, he said, have helped generate strong momentum for promoting exchanges and cooperation in politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, and other areas.

Members of the Vietnam APPG shared their warm affection for Việt Nam, saying they had visited the country at different times and were deeply impressed by its rapid and dynamic development in recent years. They voiced strong support for strengthening Việt Nam–UK relations, stressing that General Secretary Lâm’s visit carries great significance in elevating bilateral cooperation to a new, deeper, and more comprehensive stage.

The MPs thanked Việt Nam for supporting the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

They also expressed their impression of General Secretary Lâm’s address at the University of Oxford, which outlined a clear vision for the future development of Việt Nam–UK relations.

Answering to the group’s questions on Việt Nam’s priorities in bilateral cooperation, General Secretary Lâm highlighted four key areas, including promoting trade and investment ties; strengthening cooperation in science - technology, education - training; and developing international financial centres, thus contributing to the growth and prosperity of both countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Party leader proposed that the Vietnam APPG continue to maintain delegation exchanges and promote activities in culture, education, science, and business connectivity between the two countries. He encouraged the group to foster thematic discussions and legislative cooperation between specialised committees of the two parliaments, particularly in developing the international financial market in Việt Nam. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam always values partnership with UK: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm took the occasion to invite Griffiths to visit Việt Nam soon and proposed stronger collaboration in the communications work about Việt Nam’s foreign policy to CPB members and the British public to bolster understanding, and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam opens consulate general in Chongqing

Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Long Zhou congratulated Việt Nam on the opening of its consulate.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman welcomes Chief Justice of Lao Supreme People’s Court

Highlighting judicial cooperation as a vivid reflection of political trust and mutual support between the two nations,Chief Justice of the Lao Supreme People’s Court Viengthong Siphandon said her delegation’s visit aims to review court-to-court progress, share updates on judicial reforms, and discuss renewal of the 2008 cooperation agreement between the two supreme courts.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom