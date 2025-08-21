Vietnamese Ambassador visits Communist Party USA headquarters, pushes for deeper ties

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, on August 20 (local time) visited the headquarters of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) in New York City and held a working session with its leaders at the start of his new tenure.

The session, chaired by CPUSA Co-Chair Joe Sims, brought together senior Party officials and members of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on the history of cooperation between their Parties, States and people, alongside global, regional and domestic developments.

CPUSA representatives expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements in construction and development, underlining their gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and Government for extending support to countries and peoples worldwide.

Ambassador Việt expressed delight at his visit’s timing, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember and appreciate the support of CPUSA and the US people during their struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in the ongoing development. Việt Nam, he added, always values and wishes to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation with CPUSA.

On this occasion, he provided an overview of Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic achievements and long-term development priorities.

Việt Nam is committed to building an independent and self-reliant economy, pursuing extensive global integration and maintaining a foreign policy of independence, diversification and multilateralism, with an aim to make Việt Nam a friend and a trusted partner of all countries, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development, he said.

Both sides agreed to expand theoretical exchange and youth engagement, as well as connect labour and peace movements in the two countries.

CPUSA leaders voiced their intention to send more delegations to Việt Nam, particularly youth groups, to study its socialist development firsthand. — VNA