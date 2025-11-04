Vietnam Airlines launches direct flight connecting Hà Nội-Jakarta

HÀ NỘI — The direct Hà Nội–Jakarta air route was launched at a ceremony held in Jakarta on Tuesday, becoming the second direct route between Việt Nam and Indonesia inaugurated by Vietnam Airlines this year, following the HCM City-Denpasar service in June.

The move demonstrates the carrier’s long-term commitment to investing in and expanding its network in the Indonesian market.

According to Trần Tuấn Nghĩa, chief representative of Vietnam Airlines in Indonesia, the inaugural flight is scheduled for November 22, 2025.

With daily operations and convenient overnight flight times, passengers will be able to make full use of daytime hours for work, sightseeing, or domestic travel – particularly beneficial for busy business travellers and tourists, he said.

The new route will bring practical benefits and meet the growing travel demand of people in both Vietnam and Indonesia, while enhancing Vietnam Airlines’ competitiveness in the ASEAN aviation market.

Nghĩa noted that, under its network development strategy, Vietnam Airlines has been focusing on key markets around the world, especially in Southeast and Northeast Asia. This strategy aligns with the overall direction of the Party and State leaders – wherever Vietnamese airlines fly, there extends Việt Nam’s soft border.

The new route, he added, is expected to boost passenger traffic between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông emphasised that the opening of this new route not only marks the expansion of air connectivity between Việt Nam and Indonesia but also represents a new milestone in their partnership.

It reflects the growing mutual trust, cooperation and shared commitment between the two nations, which are both dynamic members of ASEAN and longstanding close friends.

In this context, the direct Jakarta–Hà Nội service serves as a bridge bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together, helping facilitate business cooperation and tap into Indonesia’s vast and promising market, said the ambassador. — VNA/VNS