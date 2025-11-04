AgroViet 2025 to begin in Hà Nội next week

HÀ NỘI — The 25th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgroViet 2025) is set to return to Hà Nội from November 12 to 16, bringing together around 100 exhibitors from both Việt Nam and abroad.

Exhibitors mainly come from Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan and Australia, alongside representatives from 23 provinces and cities across Việt Nam including Hà Nội, HCM City, Thanh Hoá, Lâm Đồng, Bắc Ninh and Cần Thơ.

This year’s AgroViet 2025 will showcase thousands of diverse agricultural products from both Việt Nam and overseas markets, according to Nguyễn Hồng Việt from the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the event organiser.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Việt said the upcoming exhibition will highlight key export commodities, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items rated three stars or higher, organic products, rural industrial goods and regional specialties.

"More than just a platform to promote agricultural products, AgroViet 2025 will also serve as a forum for demonstrating advanced agricultural equipment, materials and technologies," Việt said.

He added that international enterprises are set to present a wide range of modern agricultural innovations, including seeders, corn shellers, milling machines, drying equipment, organic fertilisers and high-yield seeds.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese companies will showcase a wide range of products and solutions supporting agricultural production, including transplanters, inorganic, organic and biological fertilisers, veterinary and aquatic medicines, and biological vaccines.

An outdoor exhibition area will also feature over 50 booths from Chinese firms, showcasing not only agricultural products but also culinary specialties and cultural items.

Several key events will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including the Việt Nam-China Trade Promotion Conference and a conference on strengthening agricultural, forestry and fishery trade links between Hà Nội and other localities.

Despite global challenges like epidemics, conflicts and climate change, Việt Nam’s agricultural sector continued to demonstrate stable growth, centre director Nguyễn Minh Tiến said at the press conference.

Over the past nine months, the country’s export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products exceeded US$52 billion, up around 14 per cent compared to the same period last year. Key export items, including rice, coffee, fruit and seafood, have all maintained strong growth momentum.

Tiến noted that the ongoing transition toward ecological, organic, circular and high-tech agriculture was becoming the cornerstone of Việt Nam’s sustainable development strategy.

"AgroViet 2025 is not only a platform to promote and introduce agricultural products, but also a bridge connecting producers, businesses and consumers. The event aims to expand markets for Vietnamese agricultural goods, foster international cooperation and develop sustainable agricultural value chains."

"Ultimately, the fair seeks to advance green, circular agriculture that meets international environmental and sustainability standards," he said. — VNS