Ministry will improve institutions, infrastructure for agricultural development

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has set out four major strategic solutions to drive the development of agriculture and rural areas, focusing on reforms from institutions to infrastructure, according to agriculture minister Trần Đức Thắng.

Speaking at a forum on accompanying farmers in the new era held on November 2, Minister Thắng said that the ministry will promote reform and perfect institutions and laws to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources for agricultural and rural development.

In particular, the sector will reform administrative procedures, ensuring publicity and transparency. The focus will be on drafting and submitting amended and supplemented laws on land, geology and minerals, and environmental protection.

The second breakthrough is in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, including perfecting the industry’s database system. The ministry aims to complete the national land database by 2025.

In addition, the ministry will further upgrade agricultural, rural and environmental infrastructure; improve forecasting and disaster prevention capacity; and strengthen measures to address environmental pollution and climate change.

It will also develop multi-purpose irrigation systems and invest in infrastructure for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, while protecting and expanding forest resources.

The fourth priority is to train workers, attract talent and build a professional workforce of officials, scientists, entrepreneurs and farmers to meet the industry’s sustainable development requirements in the new era.

Thắng said that the ministry will continue to encourage innovation, empowering farmers and associations at all levels to actively contribute to the modernisation of the nation's agriculture.

According to Chairman of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union Lương Quốc Đoàn, Việt Nam’s agriculture has achieved remarkable results in the past five years. The sector has made significant progress toward ecological, green and circular production, integrating high technology to improve productivity, quality and efficiency.

Agriculture remains a 'pillar' of the national economy, ensuring food security and making major contributions to export growth.

In the first nine months of 2025 alone, the industry grew by more than 3.8 per cent, achieving US$52 billion in export turnover and a trade surplus of nearly $16 billion.

The sector is aiming to reach $70 billion in exports by 2025 and $100 billion by 2030.

The Việt Nam Farmers’ Union has also launched various initiatives to build a new generation of farmers who are dynamic, creative and able to adapt to the digital transformation and global competition.

Trần Mạnh Báo, chairman of Thái Bình Seed Group, urged the State to create favourable conditions for developing new, climate-resilient plant varieties that meet market needs.

He proposed building a close coordination mechanism among research institutes, enterprises and farmers to establish a comprehensive value chain covering breeding, testing, production and export.

Báo also called for tighter control of the plant variety market, particularly rice varieties in the Mekong Delta, warning that poor quality management could damage the global reputation of Vietnamese rice.

The chairman suggested launching a project on developing plant varieties in the Mekong, focusing not only on rice but also on fruit crops, to enhance productivity and product quality in this vital region.

Chairman of Phúc Sinh Group Phan Minh Thông remarked that Việt Nam has seen results in agricultural product exports, but continues to face bottlenecks in trade and pricing.

Although Vietnamese products such as coffee, pepper and rice rank among the best globally, their export prices remain under their real value.

To address this, he proposed establishing a National Commodity Exchange for key agricultural products to make pricing transparent and directly link producers with domestic and international markets.

Regarding mechanisms for farmers and cooperatives to participate in scientific research, Nguyễn Văn Long, director of the Science, Technology and Environment Department, confirmed that the State has created frameworks that allow organisations and individuals — including members of the Farmers’ Union, to directly join science and technology programmes.

The ministry encourages proposals for research topics serving production needs and publicises real-world problems to incentivise scientists, companies and citizens to collaborate on solutions.

The Science and Technology Development Fund now operates flexibly, allowing projects to be initiated at any time during the year.

Huỳnh Tấn Đạt, director of the Plant Protection and Cultivation Department, said that the forum is crucial for connecting policymakers with grassroots producers and promptly addressing challenges.

He also said that green, modern and sustainable agriculture remains a top priority for the ministry.

The department has submitted three key projects on pesticide management, organic fertilisers and integrated plant health management. When implemented synchronously, these projects will ensure safe production and deliver high-quality agricultural products for both domestic and export markets.

The department is also collaborating with localities and enterprises to guide farmers in safe pesticide use, application of organic fertilisers and biological agents, and the development of good agricultural practices for wider adoption.

At the same time, it is drafting a decree on managing growing-area and packaging-facility codes to strengthen traceability, cultivation standards and food safety compliance.

All code data will be integrated into the national database system for use in export negotiations and inspections. Monitoring will be conducted annually, with local authorities empowered to suspend or revoke codes in case of violations.

In the long term, the ministry plans to extend the use of these codes to the domestic market, creating a unified and transparent national traceability system for agricultural products. — VNS