First Golden Autumn Fair 2025 marks breakthrough in trade promotion, national branding

HÀ NỘI — The first Golden Autumn Fair 2025 has concluded with resounding success, affirming Việt Nam's growing appeal as a dynamic, safe and friendly investment destination.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which co-organised the event under the direction of the Prime Minister, the fair achieved comprehensive results that far exceeded expectations, establishing itself as a national-scale platform for trade, investment and cultural promotion.

Held in Hà Nội with coordination from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hà Nội People's Committee and Vingroup, the Golden Autumn Fair 2025 covered 130,000 square metres with 3,000 booths and 2,500 participating enterprises from both Việt Nam and abroad, the largest domestic trade promotion event to date.

The fair attracted an average of 100,000 visitors per day, generating total direct sales of nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$40 million) and total trade deals and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth almost VNĐ5 trillion.

The fair is not only a showcase of products but a genuine trading floor, helping enterprises seek partners, expand supply chains and develop export markets.

Throughout the 10-day event, organisers hosted 11 conferences and forums, selected 30 exemplary booths, and facilitated over 100 cooperation agreements between Vietnamese firms and partners from Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, New Zealand and the European Union (EU), underscoring Việt Nam's shift from simple trade promotion to an integrated model linking commerce, investment, innovation and digital transformation.

At the closing ceremony on November 3, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the event as a festival of technology, culture and creativity.

"With more than 3,000 booths and 2,500 enterprises, the fair is a cross-country journey and a vivid portrait of the vitality of Vietnamese goods," the PM said.

"Each booth tells a story of local identity and people, where modern technology blends with traditional cultural values."

He emphasised that the fair demonstrated Việt Nam's economic resilience and cultural richness while promoting new export opportunities for Vietnamese brands.

"This success reaffirms that Việt Nam's market is not only attractive for its scale and growth speed but also as a safe, friendly and promising destination for both domestic and international investors," PM Chính added.

He also called on ministries, agencies and localities to capitalise on the commitments and opportunities formed at the fair, transforming them into concrete projects and products that benefit citizens and drive socioeconomic development.

Wide-reaching communication impact

The Autumn Fair 2025 generated exceptional media engagement, with tens of thousands of articles, videos, and posts across traditional and digital platforms, surpassing 100 million online views.

The fair's official TikTok channel streamed live daily, with viewership rising from 2,000 to 18,000 per session, a testament to the growing digital enthusiasm for Vietnamese brands.

According to Nguyễn Hữu Tú, general director of Vinachem, the fair offered a major opportunity for enterprises across all chemical industry segments to connect in everything from raw materials to automation and digital transformation.

Phạm Đức Thành, chairman of Supe Lam Thao, said that the fair drew strong participation from farmers and local enterprises seeking partnerships and trade opportunities.

"We hope to develop cooperation programmes in consumption and investment promotion to better showcase our products," he said.

Meanwhile, Vũ Thi, a long-time participant in international trade shows, suggested that future events include awards for outstanding and innovative products and recommended that organisers plan long-term schedules to help firms prepare.

She also proposed holding specialised exhibitions alongside general fairs to allow companies to reach their target customers more effectively.

Given the successes of the first Golden Autumn Fair 2025, PM Chính tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with designing a professional, modern, and efficient annual Autumn Fair model and preparing plans for the Spring Fair 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS