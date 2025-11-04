Online Friday 2025 promotes safe, trustworthy, joyful digital shopping

HÀ NỘI — The National E-commerce Week and Vietnam Online Shopping Day (Online Friday) 2025 will take place from November 13–17, offering maximum promotional incentives, with discounts and promotional values of up to 100 per cent on goods and services.

Notably, this year’s Online Friday will, for the first time, feature a Mega Live session, providing interactive demonstrations and detailed guidance on how to distinguish genuine from counterfeit products, helping consumers enhance their awareness and skills in identifying authentic goods.

In addition, an Experience and Exhibition Space will be set up to showcase genuine products and digital transformation solutions for businesses. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a digital technology environment, explore modern shopping solutions, experience convenient digital payment methods and discover smart logistics services.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Lai Viet Anh, deputy director general of the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (Ministry of Industry and Trade), said by 2024, the total value of e-commerce transactions in Southeast Asia exceeded US$100 billion, with Việt Nam’s retail e-commerce revenue reaching $25 billion.

Việt Nam ranks among the countries with the fastest e-commerce growth in the region, in the global top 10 for growth rate, and third in Southeast Asia in market size, boasting over 60 million online shoppers.

One of the biggest concerns for consumers when shopping online is that the quality of products may not match what is advertised. Many shoppers still worry about receiving counterfeit, substandard, or misrepresented goods. This situation highlights the importance of creating a transparent and safe business environment that protects the rights of consumers and reputable businesses.

Anh emphasised that Online Friday 2025 will focus on developing a comprehensive connected ecosystem under the theme “Safety – Trust – Joy”. The theme reflects the Government’s vision of promoting e-commerce as a modern, transparent and reliable shopping channel that delivers positive and engaging experiences.

Beyond fostering a trustworthy online marketplace, Online Friday also aims to strengthen consumer confidence, safeguard their rights and provide convenience, excitement and satisfaction throughout their digital shopping journey. The event also seeks to deepen collaboration and sustainable engagement between businesses and consumers.

After more than a decade of development, Online Friday 2025 is expected to bring online shopping closer to millions of Vietnamese consumers, thereby boosting digital consumption and enhancing customer experiences across the country. — VNA/VNS