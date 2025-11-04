NA Standing Committee’s 51st session to open this week

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its 51st session on Wednesday, according to the NA Office.

The session is scheduled to be held in four phases — the first on the afternoons of November 5 and 6, the second on November 12 and 17 afternoons, the third on November 24 afternoon, and the final on November 29. NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver opening remarks.

The committee will give opinions on the draft Law on National Reserves (amended) and the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence.

It will also review explanations, feedback, and revisions related to several groups of draft laws, along with resolutions regarding the education and training sector.

Legislators will consider and approve the draft resolution on the expected number, structure, and composition of deputies to the 16th legislature, and the draft ordinance amending and supplementing several provisions of the Ordinance on Environmental Police.

They will also look into a number of other resolutions and proposals during the session.

In addition, the committee will review and approve adjustments to the 2025 central budget’s development investment expenditure among ministries, and central and local agencies, and additional allocations for the construction of schools in border communes and the implementation of tasks and projects to address natural disaster impacts.

The committee will also consider personnel matters within its jurisdiction. —VNA/VNS