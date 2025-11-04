Party chief presents appointment of Secretary of VFF, Central Mass Organisations Party Committee

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presented an appointment decision for the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and Central Mass Organisations at a conference held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the conference, standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Hoàng Đăng Quang announced the Politburo’s decision to assign Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài to the Secretariat and the standing board of the Party Committee of VFF and Central Mass Organisations, and hold the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of VFF and Central Mass Organisation for the 2020 - 2025 term.

She will leave the Party Committee and Standing Board of the Hà Nội Party Committee, and step down from the position of Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee in the 2025–2030 term.

General Secretary Lâm praised Hoài as a grassroots-trained official with extensive experience in mass mobilisation, uniting, and engaging the public, noting that during her tenure as Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Hoài and the Committee successfully completed all assigned tasks. He expressed belief in her ability to successfully fufil her new role.

In her speech, Hoài expressed gratitude to the Politburo, the Secretariat, General Secretary Lâm, and other Party and state leaders for entrusting her with the significant responsibility of leading a centrally-affiliated Party Committee.

She pledged to dedicate herself fully, uphold an exemplary spirit, work closely with the leadership collective, upholding collective wisdom and creativity to overcome challenges and fulfil her duties. VNA/VNS