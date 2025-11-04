Đỗ Văn Chiến appointed as Standing Vice Secretary of NA’s Party Committee

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday announcing the Politburo’s decision appointing President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến as Standing Vice Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Also present were Politburo members, including Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, among others.

Under the personnel decision announced by standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Hoàng Đăng Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Chiến, who also serves as Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations, and President of the VFF Central Committee, will leave the Secretariat of the 13th Party Central Committee, and the standing board of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations for the 2020 - 2025 term. He is appointed to the standing board of the NA’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term and hold the position of standing vice secretary of the NA Party Committee for the 2020 - 2025 tenure.

The Politburo also decided that Nguyễn Khắc Định, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Secretary of the NA Party Committee, and Vice Chairman of the 15th NA will be relieved from his position as Standing Vice Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee.

General Secretary Lâm, in his speech, expressed his hope that in his new position, Chiễn will continue fostering unity and coordination within the NA Party Committee, the NA itself, and its Standing Committee to fulfil the legislature’s duties and effectively enforce the Party’s policies and guidelines, and the NA’s decisions in the time ahead.

He called on members of the NA Party Committee and NA Standing Committee to uphold their tradition of solidarity and cooperation to ensure strong performance in their assigned tasks.

The Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations were asked continue working closely with the NA to perform their tasks effectively.

Newly appointed Standing Vice Secretary Chiên pledged to sharpen his expertise, ethics and leadership while innovating working methods; and upholding unity and dedication to serving the Party and the people.

He said he looks forward to continued guidance and close coordination from the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, General Secretary Lâm, NA Chairman Mẫn, alongside full backing from the NA Standing Committee, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA committees and all NA officials and staff to fulfil his new duties. VNA/VNS