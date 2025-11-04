NA discusses draft laws related to criminal, judicial affairs

HÀ NỘI — Deputies discussed in groups the draft Law on Temporary Detention, Custody, and Restriction of Movement, the draft amended Law on Criminal Judgment Enforcement, and the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records, as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 10th session on Tuesday.

They agreed that the drafting and submission of these three bills is necessary to improve the legal system, ensuring consistency in implementing the two-tier local administration model, as well as the restructuring of the People’s Public Security Force after the removal of the district-level unit.

Speaking at a group discussion, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that these are complex draft laws; therefore, the drafting and verifying agencies should continue to listen to the opinions of experts and scholars in the relevant fields to refine them, ensuring they meet the requirements of state management, public security, and social order and safety.

In the current context, it is necessary to apply digital transformation, digitisation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the retrieval of relevant issues and content in the draft laws.

Regarding tasks previously under the Ministry of Justice, such as managing the database for issuing judicial record certificates, that are now being transferred to the Ministry of Public Security, the top legislator emphasised the importance of coordination between the ministries, noting that the Ministry of Justice should support the handover of data by December 31, 2025.

He emphasised that, in the draft Law amending articles of the Law on Judicial Records, the agency should pay special attention to issues related to data security risks, sensitive information, and criminal records. He also stressed the need to reform procedures for issuing judicial record certificates, simplify documentation requirements, and shorten processing times. In developing and managing judicial record databases, he suggested that regulations on data standards be added to prevent data misuse.

Deputy Nguyễn Phương Thúy from Hà Nội proposed that the draft law clearly stipulate that judicial record certificates be issued in electronic form, with paper copies provided only in special cases. Electronic judicial record certificates and information, if presented with standardised identification codes and authentication codes, should have the same legal validity as paper versions. This would allow citizens to complete procedures on their mobile phones or personal computers, significantly reducing the administrative workload while improving efficiency and transparency, she analysed.

During group discussions on the draft revised Law on Criminal Judgment Enforcement, many lawmakers agreed with the draft’s provision allowing inmates the right to donate tissues and organs and to freeze eggs or sperm. However, they proposed that inmates should only be permitted to donate tissues or organs in cases where it is intended to save the lives of their relatives, and under strict conditions. — VNA/VNS