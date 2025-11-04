Party General Secretary presents Politburo decisions on personnel work

HÀ NỘI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm on Tuesday presented the Politburo’s decisions appointing the Chairman of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, and the Permanent Vice Chairman of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs.

Specifically, the Politburo decided to assign and appoint General Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army, as Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation. Quyết also steps down as a member of the Central Military Commission and its Standing Committee.

The Politburo also decided to assign and appoint Lê Minh Trí, Secretary of the PCC, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, as Permanent Vice Chairman of the PCC’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

Congratulating Quyết and Trí on being entrusted by the Politburo with new assignments, the General Secretary emphasised that over the past period, with strong political determination, the country has fundamentally and comprehensively completed the streamlining and restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus; successfully held congresses of subordinate Party organisations; and is now actively preparing the necessary conditions for the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.

To prepare for the personnel work, based on the criteria, conditions, and requirements of the respective agencies, units, and the entire political system, the Politburo has carefully reviewed and considered the appointments to ensure stability, continuity, and the development of the Party’s high-level leadership contingent, he stated.

The Party chief requested that, for the immediate future, the officials, together with the leaders of their respective agencies, focus on advising the PCC to thoroughly prepare the necessary conditions to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.

On behalf of the appointed officials, Quyết affirmed that each appointed individual is fully aware of their responsibility in their new roles and will actively innovate communication efforts to create unity in awareness and action across society; build an honest and transparent judiciary; and strengthen the great national unity bloc.

He pledged to continuously cultivate political mettle, and work together with their agencies to effectively fulfill assigned tasks, while maintaining close coordination with relevant bodies, thereby contributing to strengthening the Party and building a truly socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people. VNA/VNS