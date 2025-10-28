Phú Quốc's Symphony of the Sea: A glimpse of spectacle before big return

In the final days of October, Sunset Town buzzed with excitement as rehearsals for Symphony of the Sea, the island’s unmissable night show, brought both residents and visitors to the waterfront. Although only about 60 per cent of the full version was presented, the rehearsal left the entire directing crew and spectators at Sun Bavaria GastroPub amazed by its grandeur and appeal. Water fireworks, music, extreme sports performances, and laser lights painted the sky and sea surface of Phú Quốc with spectacular scenes of colour and motion.

“This is far more spectacular than last season,” said Duy Anh, a businessman working in Phú Quốc, who happened to witness the rehearsal at the performance site.

Symphony of the Sea was first launched by Sun Group in 2024, in collaboration with H2O Events and Laservision – two world-leading names in fireworks and light performance production. Compared with the debut season, this comeback marks a comprehensive upgrade in technology, scale, and lineup, offering audiences a vibrant and breathtaking experience amid the dazzling oceanic stage of Pearl Island.

At Sunset Bay, 21 world-class athletes in jetski, jetsurf, and flyboard sports showcased top-tier techniques in upgraded LED performance costumes. In this year’s upgraded version, all costumes were designed by Bao Rong – a prestigious costume design unit that has collaborated on international events and with major names such as director Zhang Yimou.

Six jetski athletes practiced high-speed “wave-cutting” manoeuvres and sharp turns, leaving onlookers at the rehearsal spellbound. Flyboard stars performed breathtaking flips at heights of up to 15 metres, enhanced by LED lights and pyrotechnics, creating “cinematic moments” over the shimmering sea and night sky.

Season 2 gathers 21 of the world’s top athletes, including the return of familiar faces from Season 1 such as Kristina Isaeva – the world’s No. 1 Flyboard Queen; Lee Sak Yoon – Champion of the UAE Flyboard Competition and Top 3 at the 2024 Flyboard World Cup; and James Curtis – the Champion of the UK Jetski Freestyle Championship. This season also welcomes other world champions, including Anton Popov – three-time Masters World Champion at the Hydroflight World Cup (2019–2020); and Geoff Hulet – the reigning National Flyboard Champion of Canada.

The highlight of this year’s show lies in its cutting-edge technology, with sound, lighting, and laser systems designed by Laservision – a globally renowned company known for spectacular water, sound, and light shows, including Guinness World Record productions such as “Imagine” at Dubai Festival City (Dubai) and “Wonder Full” at Marina Bay Sands (Singapore). This year’s show will be personally designed by Shannon Brooks, Director of Laservision, promising an even more impressive performance than Symphony of the Green Island in Cat Ba – a Guinness-recorded show – now elevated to new heights amid the sea and sky of Phú Quốc.

Over 20 minutes, audiences will be immersed in a “galaxy of lights,” with laser and light shaping technology, more than 750 fireworks, and dozens of different effects from water fireworks, flare jets, jetski pyros, and kite pyros.

Every element of the performance harmonises with world-famous musical pieces, each rhythm meticulously synchronised with the athletes’ movements. A unique feature of the show is how Vietnamese culture is subtly woven into the international artistic space: a kite soaring among fireworks, accompanied by the tender flute melody of “Mẹ Yêu Con”.

Symphony of the Sea returns on November 1 and will perform daily at 7:50 PM at the bay of Sunset Town. Sun Bavaria GastroPub serves as a two-storey seaside grandstand with an open design, spacious mezzanine, and high glass ceilings offering panoramic views. Guests can enjoy a fine dinner and sip handcrafted Sun KraftBeer brewed on the island while immersing themselves in the vibrant art space, creating an unforgettable experience at Sunset Bay.

Present at the restaurant during the rehearsal, Aleksey Tatarinov (37, American tourist) could not hide his excitement: “The show is truly spectacular. I’ve never seen such a grand and stunning performance before.”

Kiss Bridge is an ideal spot to admire the entire show from above, where visitors can interact directly with the performers, creating an unforgettable moment amid the sea and sky of Pearl Island.

Symphony of the Sea promises to be a feast of light, music, and emotions, ushering in the most festive season of the year on Pearl Island. With tickets priced at only 600,000 VND per person, yet offering an artistic experience worth far more, the show is set to leave an indelible mark, affirming Phú Quốc’s position as a leading entertainment destination in the region.