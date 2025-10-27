CapitaLand Development recognised as Best Developer at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2025

HCM CITY – CapitaLand Development (CLD) Vietnam was named Best Developer at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards (VPA) 2025 for the fourth time, taking home a total of 11 accolades during a celebrated evening that underscored its leadership in design innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

The honours included the Best Sustainable Developer title, as well as the inaugural People’s Choice Award and the Social Impact Award, affirming CLD’s commitment to creating lasting value for local communities.

Orchard Mansion at Sycamore in HCM City - co-developed with United Overseas Australia (UOA) - was named Best Housing Development (Vietnam), while other Sycamore phases, along with The Fullton in Hung Yen Province, co-developed with Far East Organisation, also received top awards. These honours reflect CLD’s dedication to excellence in development and its positive role in driving urban transformation across Viet Nam.

Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CLD Vietnam and International, said: “CLD is proud to be recognised across 11 categories at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards this year, especially the title of Best Developer. These wins are a testament to our team’s deep expertise in delivering projects that raise the bar in the industry and motivate us to strive for greater excellence. As we strengthen CLD’s footprint in Viet Nam, with a target of 30,000 quality residential units by 2029, we will continue to shape sustainable spaces and thriving communities as a trusted developer of choice.”

Winning the Best Developer award in an increasingly competitive market demonstrates CLD’s leadership in Viet Nam’s real estate landscape. This year, CLD saw exceptional market response to its projects, exemplified by the timely handover of The Orchard, the first phase of the Sycamore master development in Binh Dương Ward, HCM City, to homeowners.

As a testament to its successful completion and strong market appeal, The Orchard was named Best Completed Housing Development, highlighting its position as a leading completed housing project in the region. Building on this momentum, the subsequent phases, Orchard Heights and Orchard Grand, achieved an impressive 100 per cent booking rate shortly after their exclusive previews, reflecting robust buyer confidence and demand. Orchard Grand also received the prestigious award for Best High End Condo Development (Greater HCMC). This accolade was earned due to Orchard Grand’s innovative design, premium amenities, and its ability to meet the evolving needs of urban residents, making it a benchmark for quality living in Viet Nam.

On the low-rise component, Sycamore’s Orchard Mansion was distinguished with the Best Housing Development award in both Greater HCM City and Viet Nam, the highest honour in the housing category. This recognition reflects the project’s harmonious integration of modern architecture with green spaces, fostering a vibrant and comfortable living environment for families.

Orchard Mansion excels in offering a blend of privacy, convenience, and community spirit, setting it apart from other housing developments. Further elevating CLD’s reputation for excellence, The Fullton luxury low-rise development swept three major awards: Best Luxury Housing Development (Greater Hanoi), Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design, and Best Luxury Housing Landscape Design. These accolades underscore The Fullton’s outstanding achievement in creating an upscale residential enclave, where architectural sophistication and meticulous landscaping enhance everyday living. The Fullton’s attention to detail in both design and environmental integration provides residents with an exclusive, tranquil, and aesthetically pleasing urban retreat.

CLD was honoured with the Best Sustainable Developer title for the fourth year running, alongside the Social Impact Award. Placing sustainability at the heart of its operations, CLD continually raises the bar by integrating eco-friendly features, adopting sustainable building practices, and securing green certifications for projects spanning multiple asset classes. Fourteen CLD developments in Viet Nam have already achieved green certification, including BCA Green Mark, EDGE, LEED and WELL standards.

On the social front, CLD’s impact is equally significant. Since 2007, CLD through CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, has supported children’s education in Viet Nam through refurbished schools under the “CapitaLand Hope School Programme”, and initiatives such as “My Schoolbag” and the “Nutrition Project”. These efforts, as well as other community initiatives, have contributed to more than 26,000 staff volunteer hours, enhancing learning environments and benefiting over 19,000 children and youth.

CLD’s excellence was also recognised with the inaugural People’s Choice Award - an honour decided by public voting - which, along with other accolades, cements its reputation as a leader in Viet Nam's real estate sector.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, with a portfolio worth S$18.5 billion as of September 30, 2025.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Viet Nam, one of CLD’s core markets where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD's (Vietnam) portfolio comprises one SOHO development, two integrated developments, and over 19,000 quality homes across 19 residential developments. Its strong expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has won numerous accolades, including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and Golden Dragon Award.