A leading force in the fight against corruption, economic crimes and smuggling

On the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces and the 69th anniversary of the Economic, Corruption and Smuggling Crime Investigation Police Force, Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Thanh Tùng, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department for Economic, Corruption and Smuggling Crimes (C03), spoke to Vietnam News Agency.

The economic police force has consistently affirmed its leading role in combating corruption, economic crimes, and smuggling. How has the force’s political resolve and professional acumen contributed to maintaining public order and supporting socio-economic development?

In recent years, the economic police force has become the core and leading force in the fight against corruption, economic crimes and smuggling, guided by the principle 'prevention as the foundation and long-term strategy; enforcement as the focus, and frequent and urgent task'.

The economic police force has maintained a firm and accurate assessment of the situation, proactively forecasting emerging issues to provide strategic advice to the Party, the State and the Ministry of Public Security on policies for socio-economic development and solutions to combat corruption, economic crimes and smuggling. The force has directly uncovered and investigated hundreds of thousands of serious and complex cases in these areas.

Among them, over 100 cases have been prosecuted and investigated under the supervision and direction of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena. Many major economic corruption cases have been uncovered, investigated and handled. Through these cases, assets worth hundreds of trillions of Vietnamese dong have been recovered for the State.

These achievements reflect the force’s resolute stance against crime, strong political will, intelligence, and bravery of its officers, who have tirelessly overcome all difficulties, challenges, and dangers to yield outstanding victories across all areas of operation, contributing to national security, maintaining social order and safety, and supporting socio-economic development.

Recently, the police force launched a campaign to combat smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights. Could you share the results achieved by the economic police force so far in this effort, and outline the direction for the coming period?

In response to the Government and Ministry of Public Security’s campaign to combat and eliminate smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods production and trading and intellectual property violations, the economic police force has implemented comprehensive professional measures to investigate and handle violations. So far, the force has uncovered and prosecuted 78 cases involving 226 defendants.

Several major cases and operations have been dismantled, many of which were interprovincial and transnational. A notable aspect of the investigations into counterfeit goods was the exposure of individuals exploiting loopholes and shortcomings in State regulations, as well as collusion and interference by certain officials and party members within State management agencies who conspired with businesses for corrupt and unethical purposes.

To continue the fight against smuggling, trade fraud, production and trading of counterfeit goods, and intellectual property violations in the coming period, the force will focus on the following key tasks:

First, continue to implement the directives of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the Ministry of Public Security’s leadership to declare war on counterfeit food and medicine. regarded as 'extremely cruel acts', to maintain and expand the effective measures and momentum achieved during the recent campaign.

Second, strengthen coordination with judicial agencies and inspection bodies to thoroughly investigate and dismantle large-scale smuggling networks, trade fraud operations, counterfeit goods production and trading, and violations of intellectual property rights involving goods of unclear origin—ensuring these cases are resolved promptly and not prolonged.

From the outcomes of these investigations, assess and identify the causes, conditions for criminal activity, and legal loopholes or inadequacies to advise and propose corrective solutions.

Third, collaborate with media agencies to enhance public awareness and mobilise society as a whole, encouraging every citizen to act as a warrior in the fight against counterfeit and substandard goods.

Fourth, advise competent authorities to strengthen management capacity; urgently recommend improvements to the legal framework, clearly defining responsibilities, functions and tasks to avoid overlap, omissions, and gaps in State management.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW marks an important shift in the approach and perspective toward criminal handling in the economic sector. How will C03 implement and concretise the Party’s viewpoints and directives to ensure social order and safety, while also fostering a clean, healthy and productive environment for socio-economic development?

The C03 is actively implementing and concretising the Party’s viewpoints and Resolution through programmes, plans and key tasks. It strictly adheres to the principle of “not criminalising economic relations,” prioritising economic solutions and remediation in handling cases.

However, the force also resolutely and thoroughly deals with acts of profiteering, embezzlement, and refusal to cooperate in remedying consequences. These efforts contribute to maintaining social order and safety, while fostering a stable and healthy business environment that supports socio-economic development.

In the fight against and prevention of crimes and violations, C03 also advises the Party, the State, and the Ministry of Public Security on policies and laws. A prominent example is the 15th National Assembly's adoption of a resolution (Resolution No. 164/2024/QH15) to pilot the handling of evidence and assets during the investigation, prosecution and trial of a number of criminal cases and incidents. Could you elaborate more on this policy advisory work?

The 'Establishing a mechanism for handling exhibits and assets that are temporarily seized, distrained, or frozen during the investigation, prosecution, and trial of cases and incidents' project is a critical initiative that addresses urgent practical needs. It contributes to saving the State thousands of billions of Vietnamese đồng annually, unlocking credit resources, and effectively serving the mission of national socio-economic development.

After advising the Ministry of Public Security to complete the development of the project, the C03 coordinated with relevant units to formulate, monitor, inspect, and urge the implementation of Decision No. 107/QĐ-TTg issued by the Prime Minister and Plan No. 256-KH/ĐUCA of the Central Public Security Party Committee, which aims to carry out the conclusions of the Politburo.

The Economic Police Department (C03) is proactively implementing several tasks and solutions outlined in the aforementioned conclusion, decision and plan, and is effectively executing the National Assembly's Resolution No. 164/2024/QH15. VNS