Vietnamese, Chinese legislative bodies enhance collaboration

BEIJING — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Quang Phương held talks with Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, in Beijing on Thursday, within the framework of his working visit to China.

At the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive progress in relations between the two Parties and two countries in recent times, including exchanges and cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC of China. They also had in-depth discussions and reached common understanding on measures to further strengthen and deepen relations between the two legislative bodies, as well as between the two nations in the time ahead.

Phương, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam–China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, proposed the two sides further enhance regular high-level contacts; make thorough preparations for the early convening of the first session of the Việt Nam–China Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee; effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies; and enhance the exchange of experiences in building a socialist rule-of-law state under the leadership of the Party, and further promoting the role of the legislatures in fostering substantive cooperation in various fields.

He highlighted the importance of expanding experience-sharing in legislation, supervision, people’s aspiration work, as well as national governance and social management in the new era of development; strengthening coordination in building a more favourable legal and policy framework for strategic connectivity, economic cooperation, transport infrastructure, and the implementation of railway projects, with an early start of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line within this year; and continue close coordination to effectively organise activities within the Việt Nam – China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025.

Zhang stressed that further strengthening theoretical exchanges and practical experience sharing on Party building, state governance, and law-making will deepen the friendly neighbourliness, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the Việt Nam–China community with a shared future which carries strategic significance, and align with the aspirations of the two countries' people.

He stressed the need to further promote the cause of socialism in the context of complex global developments, thereby contributing to Party building and socialist development in both countries.

China attaches great importance to and prioritises developing relations with Việt Nam, and stands ready to work with the country to effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions already reached, he said, affirming that the NPC of China is willing to further enhance and deepen friendship and practical cooperation with the Vietnamese NA, contributing to developing the two countries’ relations in the coming time. — VNA/VNS