NA Chairman receives Japanese LDP Youth Division delegation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday hosted a reception for a visiting delegation from the Youth Division of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by its director Nakasone Yasutaka.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman Mẫn said the visit holds special significance as it comes after the two countries elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

He congratulated Nakasone on being elected director of the LDP Youth Division, and noted that the delegation’s visit, together with the recent trip to Việt Nam by Yuko Obuchi, Chairwoman of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, helps advance Việt Nam–Japan relations, as well as exchanges between parliamentarians and youth of the two countries.

For his part, Nakasone expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese NA Chairman for the warm welcome, saying he was honoured to visit Việt Nam at a time when the country is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

He congratulated Việt Nam on its impressive socio-economic achievements in recent years under the guidance of high-ranking Party and State leaders, including NA Chairman Mẫn.

The Japanese official spoke highly of the Vietnamese NA’s operations. He noted that the legislature's recent ninth session passed 34 laws and many important resolutions, including amendments to the 2013 Constitution, marking it the most productive legislative session to date.

Underscoring that Việt Nam–Japan relations have been cultivated by generations of leaders, Nakasone affirmed that young parliamentarians and youth from both countries will continue to promote bilateral ties in a more substantive and effective manner.

He also expressed the wish to expand cooperation in infrastructure, defence-security, tourism, and labour, while strengthening exchanges not only at the central level but also between localities and peoples.

Chairman Mẫn appreciated the practical and effective exchanges between the LDP Youth Division and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, as well as with young parliamentarians from both sides. He highlighted the delegation’s successful talks with Việt Nam's Group of Young NA Deputies, stressing that such activities help build trust and connections among future generations of leaders.

He expressed confidence that with their dynamism and creativity, young lawmakers will make important contributions to advancing the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leader also voiced hope that following this visit, more Japanese parliamentarians will join the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance and support the establishment of similar alliances at local people's councils, serving as bridges for stronger bilateral ties.

Chairman Mẫn further praised effective cooperation between the two legislatures, noting that high-level visits, committee exchanges, and interactions among parliamentarian friendship groups have enriched the partnership and facilitated the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders.

Agreeing with Nakasone’s proposals, the top legislator said the two sides should continue to expand cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and emerging areas such as science and technology, green transition, and digital transformation.

He stressed the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as educational and local cooperation in building a strong social foundation for bilateral relations.

The leader also called on Japan to further support policies that expand the reception of Vietnamese workers, while helping to improve their living and working conditions, and ensuring social welfare for the Vietnamese community in Japan.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman conveyed invitations to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the House of Councillors of Japan to visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNA/VNS