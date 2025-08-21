Politburo gives opinions on Hà Nội, HCM City's preparations for Party congresses

HÀ NỘI — The Political Bureau, led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, on Thursday held working sessions with the Standing Boards of the Hà Nội Party Committee and the HCM City Party Committee to give opinions on the draft documents and personnel plans to be submitted to the Party Congresses of the two cities’ Party organisations for the 2025–30 term.

General Secretary Lâm stressed that the meetings stemmed from the crucial role and importance of these two localities to the whole country, with the purpose to ensure the documents and personnel meet the vision and development orientations in the new context, which presents many changes in development space, resources, and driving forces. As a result, Hà Nội and HCM City can develop in a manner commensurate with their roles, positions, potential, and strengths, as well as those of the nation as a whole.

Therefore, the two cities should deeply recognise their particularly important positions and roles to clearly identify their responsibility to the whole country.

The General Secretary expressed his wish that, along with the goal of rapid and sustainable development, Hà Nội should focus on promoting the unique cultural values of the thousand-year-old heroic capital; building a population that is elegant, civilised, modern, and rich in humanism; and striving to become the nation’s exemplary political and cultural centre, and shape the image of a green, smart, and liveable capital that is attractive both domestically and internationally.

For HCM City, it is necessary to establish a new growth model based on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; and develop a knowledge-based, creative economy with high added value to become a civilised, modern city.

The vision towards 2045 is for the southern largest economic hub to stand on par with major cities worldwide; to be a leading economic, financial, and tourism centre in Asia; a globally attractive destination where the economy, culture, and society thrive in a distinctive, sustainable way with high quality of life and deep international integration; to rank among the world’s top 100 smart and sustainable cities; and to become a model socialist city of Việt Nam, he stressed.

At the meetings, Politburo members gave opinions focusing on solutions to definitively address the limitations, shortcomings, and development bottlenecks of the two cities. At the same time, they offered guidance and additional orientations regarding tasks, solutions, leadership methods, experiences, and new approaches in the leadership and direction for the 2025–30 term, with a vision toward 2045. — VNA/VNS