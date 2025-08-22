Việt Nam, Panama look to deepen ties

PANAMA CITY — Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Panama Nguyễn Văn Hải on Wednesday (local time) presented his credentials to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero, who expressed his belief that bilateral ties will continue to expand, especially in trade, logistics, maritime affairs and cooperation at international forums.

This is an important event in the context of the two countries marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 28, 1975 - 2025).

President Mulino conveyed his warm greetings to Việt Nam’s high-ranking leaders and noted confidence that the ambassador would actively contribute to further elevating the Việt Nam-Panama relationship.

The Panamanian President praised Việt Nam’s significant achievements in socio-economic development in recent years, describing them as a solid foundation for both sides to foster practical and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He affirmed that the Government of Panama attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam.

Ambassador Hải said pledged to do his utmost to contribute to advancing relations, making them deeper, more effective, and more substantive.

Earlier, Hải submitted a copy of his letter of credence to Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to jointly organise activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in both Hà Nội and Panama City.

Planned events include photo and documentary exhibitions, seminars, cultural and artistic exchanges, and business networking programmes, all aimed at enhancing mutual understanding, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

Over the past five decades, Việt Nam and Panama have maintained and strengthened their partnership across multiple fields.

The two countries have regularly supported each other at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, while promoting bilateral economic and trade ties.

Panama has served as an important gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter Central American and Caribbean markets.— VNS