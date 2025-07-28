Singer Hà Anh Tuấn to perform at iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese singer Hà Anh Tuấn is set to make history this October as the first Vietnamese artist to stage a live concert at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, home to the annual Academy Awards and numerous world-class cultural events.

The concert, Sketch a Rose, is slated for October 18 and has been officially listed across all media platforms of the Dolby Theatre, a venue long considered a cultural landmark of Hollywood with a capacity of over 3,400 seats.

According to the theatre’s official website, tickets for the show will go on sale at 8pm (Los Angeles time) on July 31, which is 10am on August 1 in Việt Nam, via Ticketmaster.

Choosing the Dolby Theatre as the next stop in his Sketch a Rose tour reflects Tuấn’s bold artistic vision and his continued efforts to bring Vietnamese contemporary music to the global stage – with deep cultural roots and meticulous production values.

The concert will be produced entirely by a Vietnamese team, including director Cao Trung Hiếu, executive producer Võ Đõ Minh Hoàng, music director Nguyễn Hữu Vượng, orchestra conductor Trần Nhật Minh, and performances by Crystal Band, Saigon Pops Orchestra, and backing vocal group Cadillac.

The team has completed all necessary arrangements and is ready to deliver a concert that blends Vietnamese contemporary music with global artistic inspiration.

Following successful performances in Hồ Chí Minh City, Singapore and Sydney, this US debut marks not just the grand finale of the Sketch a Rose journey but also a powerful statement that Vietnamese music, with its distinctive identity and artistic integrity, can shine on the world’s most prestigious stages. VNA/VNS