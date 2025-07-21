Typhoon Wipha approaches Việt Nam's coast, expected to trigger torrential rains and landslides

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Wipha, the third storm of this year, is forecast to make landfall along the coast from Hải Phòng to Thanh Hóa on Tuesday, bringing extreme rainfall to northeastern provinces as well as the mountainous regions of Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, and Hà Tĩnh.

Rainfall may exceed 600mm in some locations, posing a severe risk of urban and lowland flooding as well as landslides and flash floods in mountainous areas.

Nguyễn Thanh Bình, a representative of the Department of Numerical Weather Prediction and Remote Sensing at the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said the storm was moving west-southwest at a speed of 10–15kph, with wind intensity reaching up to 102kph.

Areas expected to be most affected include the Gulf of Tonkin, coastal waters and mainland provinces from Quảng Ninh to Nghệ An, according to Bình. The natural disaster risk level remains at Level 3.

As the typhoon nears the shore, its cloud system is expected to stabilise and push inland, leading to rapidly increasing rainfall.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, rainfall in the northeast, Red River Delta, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An is forecast to range from 200–350mm, with some places exceeding 600mm. Other parts of the northern region and Hà Tĩnh may receive 100–300mm. There is a high risk of extreme downpours, with over 150mm of rain expected to fall within three hours.

Bình warned that landslides might not occur at the peak of rainfall but afterwards, when rain would persist even after the storm weakens. Northern and north-central regions should remain alert, as rainfall was expected to continue for several days after the storm passes.

Typhoon Wipha was forecast to continue moving west-southwest at 10–15kph by 1pm on Wednesday and gradually weaken into a tropical depression.

On Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment directed coastal provinces and cities, including Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, to urgently call back fishing vessels operating in the Gulf of Tonkin to safe shelter.

According to a report by the Border Guard’s Office for Civil Defence, Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, as of 6.30am on Monday, there were still 425 vessels with 1,560 crew members active in the Gulf of Tonkin, including around the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

This included one vessel from Hưng Yên, 137 from Ninh Bình, 27 from Thanh Hóa, 173 from Nghệ An, nine from Hà Tĩnh, 27 from Quảng Trị, 12 from Đà Nẵng and 39 from Quảng Ngãi.

As of 7.00am on Monday, Thanh Hóa had 6,566 vessels with 21,868 workers docked safely at port. All vessels currently at sea had been informed about Typhoon Wipha and remained in frequent contact with both local authorities and families.

Authorities have stepped up warnings and are guiding vessels, including fishing boats, tourism vessels and cargo ships to designated storm shelters. Plans are also in place to reinforce aquaculture cages and floating houses to reduce potential damage.

Thanh Hóa has issued a ban on all vessels and water transport from 8am on Monday until the storm no longer poses a threat. Commune and ward-level officials in coastal areas and fishing zones will be held responsible for any negligence in enforcing the ban that results in harm to people or property.

In Quảng Ninh, the provincial authority on Monday released a list of 76 designated anchoring points and natural shelter sites for vessels during the 2025 storm season.

By Monday morning, all tourist vessels had safely returned to port. Border guard posts like Thanh Lân (Cô Tô) and Trà Cổ (Móng Cái 1) have successfully called in over 1,150 boats, ensuring no vessels remain at sea in their respective areas of responsibility.

In anticipation of Typhoon Wipha’s arrival in coastal waters, residents in storm-prone provinces are urgently implementing measures such as reinforcing roofs, sealing windows with tape, installing wind barriers and hauling boats ashore to protect property.

In Quảng Ninh, residents and local businesses, including hotels and restaurants, are also stockpiling fuel for power generators in case of outages during the storm. At gas stations, the number of customers buying fuel has spiked.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, who works at Pusan Hotel in Hạ Long, shared that the hotel proactively purchased fuel to operate backup generators in case of a widespread power failure during the storm.

In Ninh Bình Province, the provincial People’s Committee has ordered all relevant forces to be on standby with supplies, vehicles and equipment, particularly at high-risk and critical locations, to quickly respond to any incidents as quickly as possible.

The authorities have also proactively evacuated more than 1,000 residents from deteriorating public housing blocks, structurally unsafe homes and old apartment buildings in urban areas.

According to Chairman of the Nam Định Ward People’s Committee Phạm Hồng Thái the ward is home to 462 households living in unsafe housing. Evacuation plans have been drawn up, temporarily relocating residents to local government offices, health stations and schools. Security personnel have been assigned to ensure public order until the storm passes.

In Đồ Sơn Ward, Hải Phòng City, Vice Chairman Phạm Hoàng Tuấn said that temporary shelters and essential supplies had been prepared for residents needing evacuation due to landslide risks, as well as for fishermen from other provinces whose boats are docked at Ngọc Hải fishing port.

According to a rapid report by the Đồ Sơn Ward People’s Committee, 1,335 tourists, 55 of them foreigners, are currently staying at hotels and guesthouses in the area.

Meanwhile, Hải Phòng’s Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that as of 9am on Monday, authorities had issued storm warnings to 1,657 vessels, 9,900 aquaculture cages and 16,000 tourists in Cát Bà Island, including 2,500 foreigners.

In Hà Nội, heavy rain is forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, with rainfall totals of 250–350mm and wind gusts expected due to Typhoon Wipha. The storm poses a significant risk of urban flooding and traffic congestion. Outlying districts may face widespread inundation, crop damage and landslides in hilly areas.

Strong winds may snap branches, topple trees and power poles, rip off roofs and damage livestock shelters, posing serious threats to public safety.

To minimise losses and ensure personal safety, residents have been advised to inspect and reinforce windows, roofs, electrical systems and drainage; stock up on food, drinking water, flashlights, backup batteries and essential medicines; and fully charge communication devices.

On Monday, Vietnam Airlines cancelled several key domestic routes, including flights between HCM City and Hải Phòng as well as routes to Côn Đảo. Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines rescheduled its flights between HCM City and Hải Phòng.

As planned, all Vietnam Airlines Group flights from Cát Bi Airport will depart after 12pm on Tuesday.

Additionally, several domestic and international flights on Tuesday may experience cascading delays and schedule disruptions due to Typhoon Wipha’s impact. — VNS