Petition submitted to set up conservation area for rare langur species in Ninh Bình Province

NINH BÌNH — Environmental and nature conservation organisations have urgently recommended establishing and protecting a Delacour's langur species and habitat conservation area in Kim Bảng in order to restore the environment and ensure ecological connectivity following limestone mining activities.

The joint petition, initiated by the Centre for People and Nature, the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development, the Centre for Highlands Resource Governance Research, GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Centre and WildAct Việt Nam, was submitted to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình Province on August 1.

This action follows a series of articles by VietnamPlus titled 'Building Conservation Space: A Vital Mission for the Future', published late July.

According to the petition, the Delacour’s langur is one of Việt Nam’s rarest endemic primates, listed as Critically Endangered in the 2023 Việt Nam Red Data Book and the IUCN Red List. It is also protected under the Vietnamese Government's Decree 06/2019/NĐ-CP and Decree 84/2022/NĐ-CP.

The limestone forest of Kim Bảng (formerly in Hà Nam Province, now merged into Ninh Bình) is home to the second-largest population of Delacour’s langurs worldwide, after the population in Vân Long Nature Reserve. The area hosts around 120–150 individuals.

Beyond the langurs, Kim Bảng's limestone forest holds exceptional biodiversity value, with species representing the Red River Delta limestone forest ecosystem. These include rare species such as the pygmy slow loris, serow, Hương Sơn bent-toed gecko, slipper orchids and golden camellias. The area also forms a continuous ecological corridor linking Vân Long, Đồng Tâm, Hương Sơn, and Tam Chúc, making it a critical conservation landscape connecting Ninh Bình, Phú Thọ, and Hà Nội.

Since 2016, conservation organisations and Government agencies have proposed establishing a species and habitat conservation area in Kim Bảng for the Delacour’s langur. The Hà Nam Provincial People’s Committee conducted surveys, prepared documentation and reached consensus among departments for a plan to set up this area.

By 2023, the plan to preserve a core zone of 3,182ha was completed and incorporated into the National Forestry Planning Scheme.

Yet to be officially designated a conservation site, the area is currently under the limited management of the Kim Bảng–Thanh Liêm Forest Protection Unit, which has only four rangers.

Despite the urgency, issues with illegal hunting, trapping and timber extraction persist, threatening both langurs and overall biodiversity. Additionally, habitats are shrinking due to mining activities, noise and dust pollution, affecting both wildlife and local communities.

The petition outlines four main recommendations: to officially establish the Kim Bảng Delacour's Langur Conservation Area to protect the critically endangered population and fulfil Việt Nam’s international commitments on biodiversity; to restore the environment affected by mineral extraction and gradually expand the protected area to ensure ecological connectivity and ecosystem recovery; to review and manage development projects that may encroach upon the proposed conservation area, ensuring economic development is aligned with environmental protection; and to mobilise cooperation and resources for conservation, integrate it into the province’s development planning and align it with national and international initiatives like the 30x30 Global Biodiversity Framework (Kunming-Montreal).

The petition calls for strict environmental screening of new projects like golf courses, eco-tourism zones and road construction that risk encroaching on the conservation area. Environmental impact assessments must be reviewed by both Government agencies and conservation experts before project approval.

The economic development of Ninh Bình must be coupled with environmental protection, as disruption of natural ecosystems leads to biodiversity decline.

The organisations emphasised their readiness to support Ninh Bình with resources, expertise and international cooperation to strengthen local conservation efforts.

Establishing and effectively managing the Kim Bảng Delacour’s Langur Conservation Area is not only an urgent measure to protect one of Việt Nam’s most endangered primates, but also a testament to Việt Nam’s commitment to biodiversity, climate targets and its Net Zero pledge.

“We respectfully urge the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ninh Bình People’s Committee to review, consider and act on these urgent recommendations,” the petition concluded. — VNS