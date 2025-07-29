Endangered Java pangolin handed over to forest rangers in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Forest rangers in the central provice of Quảng Trị have received a Java pangolin, also known as Sunda pangolin, a critically endangered species, from a local resident.

Earlier on July 28, Lê Văn Khoa, 49, residing on Phan Chu Trinh Street in Quảng Trị Ward, found the pangolin in front of his house. The animal appeared healthy, weighed 1.3kg, and measured about 50cm in length. Its gender has yet to be determined at this time.

Recognising the pangolin as a rare and legally protected species, Khoa safely secured the animal and reported it to local police. The police then coordinated with the forest rangers to arrange the handover.

The Java pangolin is listed in Việt Nam's Red Book as critically endangered and is protected under Group IB – a category reserved for forest species facing an extremely high risk of extinction and requiring strict conservation measures. — VNA/VNS