Bach Khoa Innovation 2025 honours 23 outstanding projects

HCM CITY — Twenty-three prizes were presented at the Grand Final of the 8th Bach Khoa Innovation (BKI 2025) on August 9 in HCM City, with 21 going to Vietnamese schools and universities and two to overseas institutions.

Held at the HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) under Việt Nam National University-HCM City, this year’s competition recognised excellence in sustainable development, digital technology and human-centred innovation across university, high school, start-up, and new university–industry (U-I) collaboration categories.

In the Student category, nine prizes were awarded — eight to Vietnamese teams from the University of Economics HCM City, HCMUT, and HCM City University of Transport, and one to the University of the West of England in the UK.

The High School category saw five awards, all to local schools Nam Sài Gòn, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Gia Định, Nguyễn Hữu Huân, and Nguyễn An Ninh.

In the Start-up category, HCMUT teams claimed two of the three prizes, with the remaining award going to a team from India.

The U-I challenges recognised top solutions for industry partners. Malaya Glass Việt Nam (O-I BJC) awarded all three prizes in its recycled glass collection challenge to HCMUT, while Indefol Solar’s green hydrogen challenge also went entirely to HCMUT teams.

This year’s edition drew a record 189 registered projects — nearly triple the average of previous years — making it the largest since the contest’s launch in 2018.

Over eight seasons, BKI has attracted 646 projects from 48 high schools, 94 universities, and 31 start-up groups in Việt Nam and abroad.

International engagement also rose sharply, with 18 foreign teams from India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Russia, the UK, Myanmar, France, Japan and the US.

Three — from Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia — reached the Start-up Final and received travel support to compete in Việt Nam.

Teams from northern and central Việt Nam were also funded to attend.

The debut U-I category this year linked academic knowledge with real industry needs. O-I BJC sought innovative glass recycling solutions, while Indefol Solar called for ideas in green hydrogen production.

University student projects ranged from rice preservation and coffee-husk air filters to AI-powered warehouse drones and smart helmets. Human-centred ideas included AI mental health assistants and assistive tools for the visually impaired.

Start-up teams proposed bioplastics from shrimp shells, graphene oxide membranes for saline filtration, algae-based carbon capture, and AI-assisted surgical video analysis.

High school innovations featured bio-ink from tomato skins, fermented cashew jelly, circular carbon systems from water hyacinths, and devices like vibrating alarm lights for the hearing impaired and obstacle-detecting smart glasses.

Phạm Trần Vũ, Vice President of HCMUT, said the university was committed to becoming an entrepreneurial institution that drives economic and social impact in HCM City and nationwide.

“Bach Khoa Innovation is one of the key steps toward that vision,” he said.

Since March, participants have attended workshops, boot camps, mentoring sessions, and field trips to refine their ideas. Entries were evaluated on problem–solution fit, innovation, market feasibility, business model, prototype quality, team capacity, and presentation skills.

Organised annually by HCMUT, BKI fosters creative ideas and connects young entrepreneurs across Việt Nam and the world. — VNS