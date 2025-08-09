Hope school shelters COVID-19 parentless kids

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Hope School was officially opened on Friday after two years of construction on 6,500sq.m in the FPT City Complex, offering schooling facilities and accommodations for 350 children from 29 provinces and cities nationwide.

The school, which was an initiative by the chairman of the FPT Group, Trương Gia Bình, has been a ‘love’ shelter for helping children who lost their parents to COVID-19 in education and nourishment from primary to high-school level of education since 2021.

Kids receive a full education programme, and the other technological robotics and kitchen courses, music and a fun zone.

“The school will help ease the sorrow and pain for kids after the loss of parents and relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a ‘scar’ in their heart and soul, but the ‘love’ school will support kids to build the power in overcoming long-pain difficulties,” FPT chairman Trương Gia Bình expressed at the opening ceremony.

“We hope that kids will become successful in education with good contributions to the community and country after graduation from the school,” he said.

The opening ceremony of the school was attended by Đà Nẵng City’s leadership, the ambassadors of the US and Hungary to Việt Nam, representatives from the French Embassy as well as domestic and foreign sponsors, donor, volunteers and organisations.

The Hope School has been the only school in Việt Nam receiving charity support from the Educational Fund through music programmes by the Japanese Government on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Japan-Việt Nam diplomatic ties.

The educational fund through music performances will be organised at the school over three years, with three music performances each year.

In the first year, artists from Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra and Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji had a charity concert for the school students as part of the "Việt Nam-Japan Jointly Light Up Hope" programme.

The school has received huge donations from businesses and communities including Phan Chu Trinh University of Medicine; For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF); Tâm Trí Hospital; Tân Long Group, Nestle and other donors over the past four years.

Kids at the school have achieved several international prizes such as a bronze at the International Creativity and Innovation Award (ICIA) 2025; an innovation award in the final round of Robothon Competition in Thailand and a third prize at the National Green STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). VNS