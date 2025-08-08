All 20 crew members safely rescued from fire on Vietnamese oil tanker

HCM CITY — All 20 crew members aboard the Vietnamese oil tanker GT Unity were successfully rescued from a fire in the vessel’s engine room, thanks to the swift response of the Liberian-flagged ship Androusa and Vietnamese maritime rescue teams.

At 11:52am on Friday, the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre received reports from Androusa and the Cospas-Sarsat station on a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in the engine room of GT Unity, which has a gross tonnage of 7,631 tonnes. The incident occurred about 104 nautical miles south-southeast of Côn Đảo and 191 nautical miles south-southeast of Vũng Tàu Cape.

Upon receiving the reports, the centre immediately contacted Androusa, directing the ship to return and assist. Androusa promptly contacted the crew of GT Unity, which was transporting 3,872 tonnes of FO crude oil from Malaysia to Dung Quất in Quảng Ngãi province. By that time, sixteen of the twenty crew members had already evacuated amid southwesterly winds at level three.

Lê Đỗ Mười, Director of the Việt Nam Maritime Administration, personally oversaw the emergency response, issuing maritime warnings, mobilising rescue assets, and coordinating efforts with the Navy, Coast Guard, and other relevant agencies.

At 1:15pm, the specialised rescue vessel SAR 413 was urgently deployed to the scene.

A forward command post was set up at the Region three Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre. The owner of GT Unity was instructed to prepare firefighting equipment, and nearby rig standby vessels were called upon to join the rescue operations. SAR 413 was tasked with transporting the crew ashore, including one seriously injured crew member.

In the end, the Androusa successfully rescued all 20 crew members from GT Unity. — VNA/VNS