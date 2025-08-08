19-year-old Russian in criminal detention after assaulting traffic police officer

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency of Khánh Hòa Provincial Police on Friday issued a decision to criminally detain 19-year-old Russian national Khafizov Artur for investigation on charges of resisting law enforcement officers.

Khafizov Artur, who was staying at a hotel in Nam Nha Trang Ward, has been identified as the person who punched a traffic police lieutenant colonel in the mouth, causing injury.

According to initial information, on Thursday morning, a 53-year-old Vietnamese woman riding a motorbike collided at the intersection of Tuệ Tĩnh Street and Trần Phú Street with a motorbike driven by Khafizov Artur, who was carrying a foreign woman passenger.

The collision caused the woman driver to fall onto the road and she was taken to hospital by local residents.

Following the incident, the foreign woman left the scene, while Khafizov Artur was held by locals, who reported the matter to the authorities.

During the handling of the incident, lieutenant colonel Ngô Tùng Giang from the Road Traffic Police Team under the Traffic Police Division of Khánh Hòa Provincial Police used a translation app on his phone to communicate with Artur.

However, during this process, Artur punched Giang in the face, causing a torn lip and bleeding.

The patrol unit then subdued the Russian national, and he was taken to Nha Trang Ward's police headquarters for questioning while Giang was brought to the Military Hospital 87 for first aid treatment.

Breathalyser testing showed Artur had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.644 mg/l. He reportedly had been drinking from the night before.

Based on the evidence collected, the police drew up a report on the act of catching the offender in the act and issued a decision to criminally detain Khafizov Artur to further complete the case file and handle him for resisting law enforcement officers. — VNS