20 sailors rescued after fire on Vietnamese cargo ship

HCM CITY — Twenty crew members from the Vietnamese cargo vessel GT Unity are safe on shore after being rescued from a fire at sea on Friday, authorities confirmed.

The trouble began late that morning when the Liberian-flagged ship Androusa and the Cospas-Sarsat satellite system alerted Việt Nam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre that the GT Unity had caught fire in its engine room, about 104 nautical miles south-southeast of Côn Đảo Island.

Rescue coordinators quickly contacted the Androusa, asking it to turn back and assist. By 3.20pm, the ship had reached the scene and brought all 20 crew members aboard to safety.

At the same time, patrol vessel KN 210 from Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No.2, already operating in southern waters, also picked up the distress call. It arrived at 5.15pm, using water cannons to contain the flames.

Just before 8pm, the specialised rescue vessel SAR 413 met the Androusa at sea, transferred the crew aboard, gave them first aid, and set course for the port in Phước Thắng Ward. The ship docked at 3pm on Saturday.

One crew member, suffering from burns, was taken to hospital for treatment; the others were handed over to HCM City's Border Guard Command and the shipowner.

Navigation warnings have been issued to ships in the area to avoid the damaged vessel. The fire is now largely under control, and the GT Unity remains stable at sea. KN 210 continues to stand by until the shipowner’s contracted tugs arrive to tow the vessel ashore.

Captain Bùi Đức Sơn said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. An electrician discovered the blaze and explosion while working in a compartment and was injured.

"Other crew members tried to put it out, but the smoke was too thick to reach the source," he said.

After detecting smoke in the engine room, the captain discharged the ship’s fixed CO2 system and ordered the crew to abandon the ship.

"After sending the distress signal, authorities responded quickly. In a short time, all 20 of us were rescued and brought safely ashore," Sơn said, expressing his gratitude to the rescue forces.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and rescue teams remain ready at the scene in case conditions change. — VNS